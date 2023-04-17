“Various Blues. Eric Allen” solo concert, swinging together, experiencing the charm of blues music

“Various Blues. Eric Allen” Recital



Swing together and experience the charm of blues music



Hearty emotional expression, super shocking on-site experience, no one can resist the charm of the blues.On April 14th and 15th, respectively, at the Starlight Theater of Jiaxing Grand Theater and the Grand Theater of Binhai Cultural and Sports Center, friends who love music were attracted by American country music and blues singer Eric Allen, and gathered together to spend time together. It’s Bruce’s night.

The blues, which originated in the fertile lands of the Mississippi River in the continental United States, has had a major influence on many musical styles.Eric· Before Eric Allen came to China, he performed as an independent musician in New York. In China, he has also held many performances in various places. With rich performance experience, he sang 18 songs at the Starlight Theater of our hospital last night, including his original songs 40 Years, Holy Rollin’, She Waits, All On Death Row, etc. The purpose is to bring traditional and pure American blues and western cowboy music to music fans. Eric Allan’s western voice perfectly interprets the essence of the blues, and people are unconsciously attracted by the charm of the blues.

Eric in the second halfThe tracks created by Alan himself, Road Travel’s on/Road Trip, Free Blue/Free Blues, Rattlesnake Mama/Rattlesnake Mother, Somewhere Beyond/Distance, Mojo Hand/Mousse Corner, etc. are all created by Eric Alan based on his own experience The fast-paced and life-intensive works present the audience with a diverse and localized blues style.

Music is born to move people’s hearts. Although the purpose of the performance is different, the emotions expressed will not be false.If world music is a river, blues is a drop of black paint, which spreads out curlyly after being dyed, forming a blues-flavored river.Music River, like its own music style, has an irresistible appeal, lingering aftermath, and far-reaching influence. Whether it is the guests on stage or the audience in the audience, they are all immersed in the world of music. This is bound to be an unforgettable weekend.

Photography: Fu Xiaofei