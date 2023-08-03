Vasco Ascolini, photographing the hypothesis – La Stampa

This is one of those shows that wins because they’d rather ask questions than offer answers. They favor doubt and reject interpretation. “Metaphysical Visions. Vasco Ascolini meets Canova, Thorvalsen and De Chirico». At the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum in Milan, open until 3 December, it is an exhibition that should not be missed. The reasons are certainly not lacking. Ascolini, a professional photographer born in Reggio Emilia in 1937, has discovered, since the 1980s, a very luminous vein of image research. Investigating the treasures kept in museums from the singular perspective of one’s lens and conversing in the present with the architecture of yesterday. The Milanese exhibition, curated by Antonio D’Amico and Luca Carnicelli, focuses attention on this work. Going deeper, he establishes a curious game of hide-and-seek with the visitor’s gaze. In the presentation of the exhibition it is highlighted that the statues portrayed by Ascolini reveal unusual sides, almost folds of personality «always pervaded by an inner richness, by an intrinsic fragility». More than seventy portraits of statues are on display, portraits now owned by the Pasquale Battista Foundation. Printed, we learn, by Ascolini himself, with silver salts. The exhibition layout is inspired by the idea of ​​constructing a comparison with «some models and plaster casts of the masters of early Neoclassicism such as Antonio Canova and Bertel Thorvaldsen». Managing to come into contact «even with some paintings by Giorgio de Chirico» and restoring «the metaphysical aura» of photographic exploration. A unique suggestion that struck even the famous art historian Sir Ernst H. Gombrich.

If the architecture acquires in Ascolini’s photographs an exceptional scenic setting and theatrical setting for the mobile spectacle of life, his photos of the statues become curiously similar to portraits of living people. They have soul. And sometimes they seem to possess an unexpected superpower. These are photos that know how to abstract themselves one by one in the voluptuousness of the symbol. They appear aware of the sublime pleasure of synthesizing in a paradigm, of contouring into a metaphor, evaporating into antonomasia. The visitor walks among them refreshed. He also approaches Ascolini’s first tests, accompanying him in the artists’ studies and in the risk that pushed him to the incandescent fulcrum of the iconographic investigation: the human figure. And then hands. Shoulders. Looks. Wrinkles. hair. Subjects that are filled with shadows. Which surprise with unprecedented chiaroscuro. At the same time alive and dead these men and gods, these penitents and sleepers, take full expression even in a hand, in a twist, in a supple neck. Part for the whole. Instant for Time, in its entirety and as seen from afar, along a tree-lined avenue dotted with empty hourglasses.

It soon becomes clear that you are walking on a ridge. The ridge of the roof. The suspended thread. It’s a matter of millimeters that makes the difference. A breath that is too deep or too light. At Palazzo Bagatti Valsecchi the sculptures translate into inhabitants full of restlessness. Abnormal tenants. Each alone with himself, yet close to all the others by invisible bonds, by broken words that are lost in the air like old speeches. The edge, everywhere and however, is the shadow. Projected, reflected, replicated, the shadow becomes a theatrical double, a question from the fourth wall, an immoderate multiplication and, in sudden succession, the resolution of anxieties. Some statues look thoughtfully over the void that Ascolini sets around them. Frightened, they lean over the border. They seem to shiver, lost in the midst of endless space. They even find momentum of escape in the restless ankles, in the nervous outburst of a shapely arm, in the resolute snap of a neck. Other statues, oppressed by infinite volutes, take refuge in a heavy sleep of refusal. A heavy stone sleep that it is decisive to withdraw from the visible world, fall of consciousness.