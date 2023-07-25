Home » Vasco Rossi’s Fiat Ritmo is at full speed again. Here is the story of the car of “Colpa d’Alfredo” that didn’t end up in America but…
Vasco Rossi's Fiat Ritmo is at full speed again. Here is the story of the car of "Colpa d'Alfredo" that didn't end up in America but…

Vasco Rossi’s Fiat Ritmo is at full speed again. Here is the story of the car of “Colpa d’Alfredo” that didn’t end up in America but…

ROME – “Hello, is this the Turrini workshop? Look, an old Fiat Ritmo has been abandoned in a meadow near my house for some time now: I know you also do demolition work, could you come and take a look…?”. Thus began the exciting adventure of Massimo Turrini, a mechanic who carries out his business in Montefiorino, a town south of Modena. He receives a lot of calls like these, and so not even an hour later there he is, appraising this pale blue wreck with an expert eye.

Everything is easier than he thought: no one has stolen the license plate, which reads MO 461369, and it is therefore not difficult to understand who owns the car now. After tracking down the current owner, the revelation made to him leaves him stunned. “He explained to me that he had heard that the first buyer of Ritmo had been a singer from Zocca,” says Turrini. “There a light bulb went on for me: I grew up between Bubbles and Liberi Liberi, if you know what I mean”.

The rest follows by itself: Vasco Rossi’s Fiat Ritmo, the car which in 1980 was the protagonist of the piece “Colpa d’Alfredo” (…”I would also take you to America, I bought the car on purpose” …) now found itself in the skilled hands of one of its most ardent fans, who happened to be a mechanic and not even for all the gold in the world would he have given up the joy of making it like new again. “I began to restore it strictly using period pieces – explains Turrini – I also recovered a car radio from 1979 and, even if no one will believe me, when I turned it on it was tuned to “Stupendo”, another piece by Blasco”.

After having worked on it with all the passion he had in his heart, Turrini moved on to phase two: obtaining the circulation permit from the PRA to put it back on the road, making the friends of Vasco’s fan club die of envy. “There have also been collectors who have offered me a lot of money. But I have another goal…”. More than a goal, a well-deserved satisfaction given the effort made: to show the old Ritmo thus restored to its first owner. And he might not succeed in this shot too.

