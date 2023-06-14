Vatican against Ultima Generazione for the glue on the Lacoonte. The convictions

The Vatican court sentenced in the first instance three Last Generation activists who in August 2022, in the Vatican Museums, had glued themselves to the marble base of the statue of Laocoon.

It is the first sentence for the environmentalist group, whose modus operandi has caused much discussion in recent months: with the aim of bringing the issue of climate change to media and political attention, the group has implemented demonstrative acts such as gluing to works of art, throwing washable paint on Palazzo Madama or charcoal inside the Trevi Fountain.

Activists Guido Viero and Ester Goffi were sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, to pay a fine of 1,500 euros each for the crime of aggravated damage, and to a further fine of 120 euros for resisting the Vatican gendarmerie. Laura Zorzini, an activist who had filmed the scene with a telephone, was sentenced to pay a fine of 120 euros. For all three, the sentence was suspended with probation, but they will still have to pay a total compensation of 28,148 euros in damages to the Governorate of Vatican City. The activists’ defense lawyers have already announced that they will appeal.

In a defensive statement, the activists wrote that the glue used can be easily removed with acetone “which we had, just to be able to free ourselves independently”, and underlined that they had placed their hands on the marble base and not on the statue, precisely because “the inestimable historical-artistic value of the latter has always been recognized and it was not intended to be harmed in any way”. On the same base, they wrote, two QR codes for the audio guides are glued.

According to an initial technical report by the Vatican Museums, the repair costs amounted to over 15,000 euros. Summoned as a witness, Guy Devreux, director of the laboratory for the restoration of marbles and casts, had however specified that “we had worked less than expected”, that is “a week”, and “with a lower amount” because “we were asked to do a quick job to avoid removing it from the view of tourists ». The restoration coincided with a “pictorial intervention” on the corroded part of the marble to bring it back to the “color of the whole”. The final damage, however, could therefore be “permanent”, according to the expert, who then specified that the base “is an integral part of the work and must be treated in exactly the same way”, although it is probably from 1956, or maximum of 1815. Devreux also specified that the QR code and any other label is applied to the works “with removable adhesive and not with cyanoacrylate glue” as used by eco-activists.