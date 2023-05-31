Vaughn RBIs 3, White Sox Beat Angels 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy Gonzalez homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Tuesday night.

The White Sox looked doomed to their fourth straight loss after Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead against Lucas Giolito (4-4). However, Chicago turned the game around with five runs in the fourth off Tyler Anderson (2-1).

Vaughn hit a three-run double that put Chicago ahead. Gonzalez drove in with a double, stole third base and scored when Gio Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to end in left field to widen the lead to 6-3.

González stretched the lead to four runs with a solo home run off Chase Silseth in the sixth inning.

Cuban Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger had three hits apiece and Chicago got the best of it despite a hesitant start from right-hander Giolito, who pitched five innings, allowing three runs and four hits.

For the Angels, Colombian Urshela 2-0 with an RBI.

For the White Sox, the Cubans Robert 4-3 with a run scored, Yoán Moncada 2-0 with a run run. Dominican Eloy Jimenez 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI. The Mexican Seby Zavala 3-0.