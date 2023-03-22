Home Entertainment Vault by Vans and Nicole McLaughlin Launch Collaboration Collection
Entertainment

by admin
Vans’ high-end branch Vault by Vans teamed up with designer and multidisciplinary artist Nicole McLaughlin to launch a joint series, through the Vault by Vans Slip-On VP VR3 LX shoes to show the understanding of retro gardening culture and tooling handbags.

Both sides of the Vault by Vans Slip-On VP VR3 LX shoe draw inspiration from gardening work. Among them, the shoes with beige stitching and dark green as the main visual reference refer to the classic gardening bag design, and the upper is specially equipped to store gardening materials. and a multifunctional storage bag for work tools, and another color scheme built around dark gray and khaki brown is based on the portable work clothes bucket bag that is common on the job site. In terms of comfort and sustainability, the shoes are made of organic canvas fabric and 50% recycled polyester fiber edging, and are also equipped with Vans bio-based foam VR3Cush™ insoles that pass the ASTM D6866-16 measurement standard; Handled, the shoes are finished with a custom Nicole McLaughlin tag and a custom collar for easy portability and storage.

Additionally, artist Peter Sutherland and Kyle Kivijärvi, founder and curator of the Instagram account @Gramparents, contributed to the series’ catalogue. The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin joint series will be available on all Vans channels starting March 31.

