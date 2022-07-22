Source title: VaVa’s “Man in the Mirror” carries social meaning and sends out a powerful and warm sound of music

I believe everyone has seen the performance “Man in the Mirror” brought by Ai He VaVa Wanida in the peak Chinese rap showdown. Today’s song is also officially online. The person in the mirror is you and me, he is shot like a kaleidoscope The ever-changing patterns, each angle has its unique beauty and perception, and our world is extraordinarily beautiful because of these diversity. And girls, never need to be defined by gender, nor do they need to be defined by gender In the fourth issue of the “China Rap Showdown” program, because of the elimination of players, most of the hot spots of public opinion after the program are discussing the elimination of players. However, after the release of the third stage of the competition system and some of the stages, the “Man in the Mirror” sung by the DIVA alliance composed of VaVa, Vannida and Aige once again attracted everyone’s attention and won everyone’s respect. The third round of stage songs was a directional theme, and was created with the theme of “the world“. Originally, the DIVA Alliance has basically completed the creation of the competition songs, and is ready to polish the details to create more exciting effects. But the recording of the show coincided with the vicious news of violence that shocked the whole country, and they decided to temporarily change the entries. They condemned the perpetrator through social platforms for the first time, and hoped to speak up for the victims by creating a song for this. Sheng Yu said on the show: “I knew someone would write this.” This is the social sense of being a rapper, speaking up for social injustice, and criticizing the ugly is also the responsibility of rappers. There is an old saying: “The big boat has a heavy responsibility, and the horse is far away.” This is what we usually say, the greater the ability, the greater the responsibility. “China Rap Peak Showdown” has gathered a large number of the top rap forces in the domestic rap circle. They have the courage to shoulder their responsibilities when facing unfair social phenomena. This is the transmission of a more hip hop concept beyond entertainment . The three creators, VaVa, Vannida and Aige, all expressed their understanding of the concept of “human world“. VaVa believes that the world is a complex warmth. Wannida feels that the world is full of love and hatred, joys and sorrows. Ai Ge quoted Romain Rolland’s famous saying that the world is still in love with life after seeing the essence of life. This strange world tells you not to wear heavy makeup Danger is hidden in the surrounding workplaces and dark alleys The unthinkable news is killing your guts How to achieve perfect resistance VaVa pointed the finger at the dangers hidden around women, and hoped that women would not be timid because of the events in the news projected on themselves, and encouraged everyone to choose a perfect way to resist. When VaVa opened with the accompaniment, it seemed that time and space had returned to the summer of 2017. The girl who carried the audience and sang “Life’s a struggle” told her own experiences and encounters. In fact, on the stage five years ago, VaVa already used lyrics to publicize her position in the face of difficulties and injustice. It is “No matter what you encounter, smiling and facing the truth is the truth.” This is VaVa’s consistent way of doing things. Victim guilt is a deformed view of cognition. We often ask girls to take a license plate before taking a taxi alone, and tell them to party and not go home too late. These seem to be our default normal behaviors, but all of this is actually not supposed to exist. The concept of "women's liberation" has changed a lot with the progress of society, but there are still outdated and rotten concepts in life. Starting from the abandonment of the three obediences and four virtues of feudal ethics, women have long ceased to depend on men, and women of the new generation should have the courage to pursue their own personal values. I am a kind and brave but unwilling to be ordinary you I’m the one who is imaginative but limited everywhere I am the one who is sincere and candid but has to lie I’m you who hurry up and come home in the middle of the cold night I’m you who yearned to shine but retreated step by step I am you who is full of hope and is disintegrated again and again This is a very exciting verse of Wannida. In the overall neat statement, there are hidden contrasts one after another. This contradiction between reality and inner struggle is both me and you. You are me in the mirror, and I am you in the world. Each of us lives in our own mirror, and we also live in the mirror of others. It is precisely because we can map other people’s experiences to ourselves that we have a greater will to resist, cry, and fight. If today’s me is indifferent, tomorrow is you and the day after tomorrow is he/she/it, then who will be next? As a male performer, Ai He makes the overall staff structure more balanced, and the advantages of Ai He’s voice are also quite eye-catching. Especially when Ai Re entered his verse part, the falsetto design made many rappers in the Holding Room widen their pupils. Ai Ge uses a more shrill voice to interpret the work, which is also highly consistent with the idea of ​​breaking the stereotype of gender conveyed by the theme of the song. In the lyrics, Ai He called on everyone to break the old and backward stereotypes, and encouraged everyone to follow their hearts and pursue their dreams bravely. A perfect world is not perfect When you and I are silent Nourish and engrave clear sin “When you and I are silent, it nourishes and portrays a clear sin.” When we observe society and ourselves through the mirror, we should use practical actions to improve. Instead of choosing silence in the face of hegemony and injustice, nor choosing to compromise in the face of difficulties and oppression. If each of us just lived in a mirror, our world might just have mirrors reflecting each other. As Ai He said on the show, “We don’t know what we will say tomorrow. Each of us is in the mirror and hopes that everyone can pass on love. Boys should be gentle with girls. This is the eternal truth.” We need to shout more. When VaVa and Vannida shouted “girls help girls” together, the power that burst out was shocking. They interpret and reflect on social events from the perspective of women, speak out for social injustice and female groups, and arouse social resonance. They are doing a very hiphop thing. Such a work of great social significance, when performed on the stage of “China Rap Peak Showdown”, added a new meaning to the meaning of rap and the meaning of vocalization. Che Che also said in the program: “I think you are very brave to make such a work on this topic. In fact, I think that our "China New Rap" series has such a work, and I am very proud of you. thanks!" And when they choose to temporarily change the song and choose to help the disadvantaged to speak, the meaning of this song is not limited to how many votes it will get. When the show was broadcast, the topic of "Aire VaVa Wannida speaks for women" quickly entered the hot search list on Weibo and the hot list on Douyin, which attracted widespread attention. Let everyone see that rappers are not only limited to bombing and rap technology, but they also have a sense of social responsibility and are full of light and love. Many people say that the essence of rap is to make a sound. No matter what the essence of rap is, it is worthy of respect to have such a pattern and love as a rapper. They are using their own power to slowly change the public's impression of the rap circle.

