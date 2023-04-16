Home » VCC Workshop: know-how for events in public space – mica
The next VCC workshop is aimed at all interested parties and (future) organizers who want to get know-how about organizing in public space.

Was are the first steps in events in public space?
How I organize my event in one secure and legal framework?
How avoid I conflicts with authorities, neighborhood and nature?

From the right to assembly to public events – the VCC conveys you in this Workshop an overview of how open air areas and public space can be used.

There are experienced event collectiveswho report on their challenges, stumbling blocks, how-tos in various best practice examples.

In order to convey experiences directly from practice, representatives of the event collectives present their experiences themselves:

  • Best Practice “No Sunday without Techno (KSOT)”
  • Best Practice “Magika/Dance Through the Day”
  • Best Practice “Journey To Tarab”

Wo: 4lthangrund, Alte Mensa, Augasse 2-6, 1090 Vienna
If: 26.04.2023, 19:00-21:00
Participation: For free
Direct registration: possible here

Vienna Club Commission

