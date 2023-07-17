VENDETTA

Black As Coal

(Thrash Metal)

Label: Label

Format: (LP)

Release: 14.07.2023

It’s been a few years since VENDETTA’s last release, The 5th. But now, with new guitarist Jan Hüttinger and new drummer Domi Bertelt, they are presenting their best album in a long time with “Black As Coal”.

With the track “Shoot To Kill” it quickly goes from a few cozy beats to heavier Thrash Metal. The relatively clean vocals give the track a certain heaviness and a very original sound.

The song “Strangehold Of Terror” scores with catchy rhythms that make you want to bang your head and melodic guitar sounds and solos. The repetitive refrain also invites you to sing along. “No Hands But A Gun” starts with the same energy and you feel transported back to the early 80s. Appropriately like a machine gun, the track “AK-47” tears along with catchy beats and fast riffing. This is followed by the title track “Black As Coal”, although it doesn’t seem so dark at all, but rather intoxicating, it actually creates more atmosphere on the new album.

“Time To Change” comes up with fast beats and guitar playing before it turns into a typical thrash beat and encourages you to scream along. The song “Death Means Relief” continues a little more playfully, in which once again all guitar skills are unpacked. The track “Cheap Death” also belongs to that old school repertoire, where the neck muscles are clearly strained.

A fairly catchy track to sink into is “Pallbearer” followed by the more modern “For Dear Life”. During the last piece “Beast In Her Eyes” all the stops are pulled out again to fire from all pipes and make the black charcoal glow.

A solid album to listen to. However, sometimes it seems a bit too monotonous. A clear climax or an unexpected twist could certainly get even more out of this. But if you like good, traditional trash, you’ll definitely be happy with VENDETTA’s “Black As Coal”.

Tracklist „Black As Coal“:

1. Shoot To Kill

2. Stranglehold Of Terror

3. No Hands But A Gun

4. AK-47

5. Black As Coal

6. Time To Change

7. Death Means Relief

8. Cheap Death

9. Pallbearer

10. For Dear Life

11. Beast In Her Eyes

Total playing time: 58:50

Band-Links:

LineUp: Mario Vogel – Vocals
Michael "Opf" Opfermann – Lead-Gitarre
Jan Hüttinger – Lead-Gitarre
Klaus Ullrich – Bass, Rhythm us-Gitarre
Domi Bertelt – Drums

