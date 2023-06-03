Home » VENDETTA – New album by the thrashers + single “Stranglehold Of Terror”!
VENDETTA announce album details & release music video for first single “Strangehold Of Terror”! The new single is called “Black As Coal”!

Six years after her last studio album The 5ththe German thrash metal titans return VENDETTA on July 14, 2023 with their sixth longplayer, Black As Coalvia Massacre Records back!

Having released their first two albums in the late 80’s, VENDETTA’s style is deeply rooted in thrash and speed metal. With guitarist Jan Hüttinger and drummer Domi Bertelt new blood joined VENDETTA a few years ago and the band began work on their upcoming new album, recorded during the pandemic.

„Black As Coal“ shows the band stronger and heavier than ever, and will undoubtedly count as their best album yet! But see for yourself, VENDETTA have now released a music video for their first single “Strangehold Of Terror”, you can see the clip here:

Singer Mario Vogel reveals about the song:
“Stranglehold Of Terror – clearly goes back to the stream of refugees, above all everyone would do the same thing when there was war and hunger – the song promotes understanding for the people.”

„Black As Coal“ was mixed by Dominik Bertelt and VENDETTA at Caffeine Recording and mastered by Michael Simon at Rocket Science Audio Studio. The cover artwork was designed by Pablo Klose. As of July 14, 2023 as Jewel Case CD, Ltd. Available in vinyl LP and digital formats through Massacre Records, album pre-orders are now available HERE possible!

Black As Coal Tracklist:
1. Shoot To Kill
2. Stranglehold Of Terror
3. No Hands But A Gun
4. AK-47
5. Black As Coal
6. Time To Change
7. Death Means Relief
8. Cheap Death
9. Pallbearer
10. For Dear Life
11. Beast In Her Eyes

VENDETTA are:

Mario Vogel – Desperate
Michael “Opf” Opfermann – lead guitar
Jan Huttinger – lead guitar
Klaus Ullrich – bass, rhythm guitar
Domi Bertelt – Drums

Band-Links:

