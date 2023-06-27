VENDETTA – Release video for title track “Black As Coal” from forthcoming album

This summer German thrash metal titans VENDETTA finally return with a brand new long player! Her 6th studio album, Black As Coal, her first album in 6 long years, will be released on July 14th, 2023 via Massacre Records.

As the recently released first album single “Stranglehold Of Terror” proved, Black As Coal shows the band stronger and heavier than ever, and will undoubtedly count as their best album yet! Having released their first two albums in the late 80’s, VENDETTA’s style is deeply rooted in thrash and speed metal. With guitarist Jan Hüttinger and drummer Domi Bertelt new blood joined VENDETTA a few years ago and the band began work on their upcoming new album, recorded during the pandemic.

A music video for the album title track “Black As Coal” was released today! As VENDETTA fronter Mario Vogel tells us, the song “is about grievances in society: there is money for nonsense, but not for the important things; Videos are made when someone is slapped. is injured or killed etc.”

“Black As Coal” was mixed by Dominik Bertelt and VENDETTA at Caffeine Recording and mastered by Michael Simon at Rocket Science Audio Studio. The cover artwork was designed by Pablo Klose. As of July 14, 2023 as Jewel Case CD, Ltd. Available in vinyl LP and digital formats through Massacre Records, album pre-orders are now available HERE possible!

Black As Coal Tracklist:

1. Shoot To Kill

2. Stranglehold Of Terror

3. No Hands But A Gun

4. AK-47

5. Black As Coal

6. Time To Change

7. Death Means Relief

8. Cheap Death

9. Pallbearer

10. For Dear Life

11. Beast In Her Eyes

VENDETTA are:

Mario Vogel – Desperate

Michael “Opf” Opfermann – lead guitar

Jan Huttinger – lead guitar

Klaus Ullrich – bass, rhythm guitar

Domi Bertelt – Drums

Band-Links:

