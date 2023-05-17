Venezuelan Aníbal Sánchez announces his retirement after 16 seasons

Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez, who had 11 wins with the 2019 World Series-winning Washington Nationals, retires after 16 seasons in the Major Leagues.

The 39-year-old Venezuelan posted a retirement message Tuesday on Instagram after not signing with any team in the first six weeks of the season.

Sánchez finished with a 116-119 record with a 4.06 ERA in 364 appearances, 341 of them as a starter. He spent his first seven seasons with Miami, where he went 44-45, and then went 46-49 in six seasons with Detroit and 19-19 with the Nationals.

Sánchez spent his last three seasons with Washington, missing in 2021 due to a pinched cervical nerve and nearly two seasons since his last victory. He didn’t take the mound until July of last year, going 4-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 starts.

The last of the Venezuelan’s five trips to the postseason ended with a title. He won Game 1 of the 2019 NLCS by throwing away 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Washington’s 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Sanchez took the loss in Game 3 of the World Series, but Washington prevailed over Houston in seven games. He also lost Game 3 with Detroit in the 2012 World Series, which San Francisco won in a sweep.

“During my career I have met people who, like me, fought tirelessly to reach the Major Leagues, my sports partners,” Sánchez wrote. “It is true that we are from diverse cultures and that we speak different languages, and it is in the humility of wanting to learn from each other that we become a team.”