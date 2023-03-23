The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale entitled “The Laboratory of the Future” (20 May – 26 November 2023) was awarded to Demas Nwoko, Nigerian artist, designer and architect.

The decision was approved by the Board of the Biennale chaired by Roberto Cicutto, on the proposal of the Curator of the eighteenth Exhibition, Lesley Lokko. The 88-year-old Nwoko’s award ceremony and the inauguration of the 2023 Architecture Biennale will be held on Saturday 20 May at Ca’ Giustinian. An exhibition of the Nigerian architect’s work will be set up in the Stirling Pavilion at the Giardini, alongside the Book Pavilion Project of «The Laboratory of the Future».

In the Architecture Biennale which will place great emphasis on the future and will give ample space to Africa, the curator Lesley Lokko, in the motivation for the award, deems it entirely appropriate that «the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement is awarded to those who have to their credit a production of material works that cover the last seventy years, but whose immaterial heritage – approach, ideas, ethics – is still being evaluated, understood, celebrated».

«The deep desire to merge and synthesize rather than sweep away has characterized Nwoko’s work for over fifty years – explains Lokko – Nwoko was one of the first Nigerian creatives of space and form to criticize Nigeria’s dependence on the West for imported materials and goods, as well as for ideas, and has always remained committed to the use of local resources».

Chi è Demas Nwoko

Demas Nwoko is everything at once: architect, sculptor, designer, writer, set designer, critic and historian. When asked, he refers to himself as an ‘artist-designer’, which says much both of the polyglot nature of his talents and works, and of the rather narrow interpretation of the word ‘architect’ which has probably held the his name out of the annals. Son of a traditional Obi (ruler), he was born in 1935 in Idumuje-Ugboko, Southern Nigeria. His early forays into painting, drawing and woodcutting at Benin City secondary school led him to study architecture at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in Zaria. The discovery that the course focused more on technical drawing skills than on creative imagination, made him change course to apply himself to the study of fine art. He was one of the founding members of the Zaria Art Society – with Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Uche Okeke and Simon Okeke, a group also known as «Zaria Rebels», interested in a blend of modernity and African aesthetics as an authentic language that reflected the growing spirit of political independence in the 1940s and 1950s. Though relatively few in number, Nwoko’s buildings in Nigeria fulfill two vital roles. Lokko explains in the motivation for the award: «They are the forerunners of sustainable, resource-conscious and culturally authentic forms of expression, which are crossing the African continent – and the world – and pointing towards the future, no small achievement for those who are still largely unknown, even at home.” In 1977, regarding the first work commissioned from Nwoko for the construction of the complex for the Dominican Institute of Ibadan, the architecture critic Noel Moffett wrote: «Here, under a tropical sun, architecture and sculpture combine in a way that perhaps only Gaudí, among architects, was able to do it convincingly».