Venice Boat Show, sailing protagonist at the Arsenale. Here’s the news

ROME – With the fourth edition of the Show in the historic Arsenale, the heart of the Serenissima navy, Venice is once again the protagonist of great yachting. From May 31st to June 4th, against the background of the Moor of Venice II, testimonial of the Boat Show, the public will be able to admire the latest models of the best international production and attend the numerous scheduled events.

An interesting novelty for visitors to the show comes from the sailing sector which will monopolize attention on the P3 pontoon with the display of thirty boats from 10 to 30 metres.





The new Swan 65

On the waters of the large dock you can find the most representative of the boats built by a historic shipyard, namely the Swan 65, built in Finland by the Nautor Swan shipyard to a design by the Argentine German Frers, author of many beautiful boats as well as the Nordic shipyard’s main designer . Moored alongside will be a Swan 48, designed in the 1970s by Sparkman & Stephens, which remains one of the favorite yachts of great sailors. Another important boat present at the show is the ex Chrisco now Whimsea, built in 2009 by Cnb and designed in Italy by Luca Brenta & C. which, thanks to her innovations, marked an important moment in the yachting sector.

And again from the north comes another very representative boat, the Swedish Hallberg Rassy 50, intended for boundless offshore sailing such as around the world and characterized by a protected cockpit with a solid appearance (it shares the designer German Frers).





L’Haalberg-Rassy 50

Among the renowned Italian shipyards, Solaris stands out, born 50 years ago in Aquileia with the aim of building high quality boats with prestigious finishes and systems. For the occasion, it will be possible to board the Solaris 50 and Solaris 40, two hulls with a performance cruiser vocation, designed by Javier Soto Acebal and highly appreciated by the public.

The Italia Yachts shipyard, founded in Chioggia and now with production headquarters in Fano, will present the “small” 9.98, a multi-victorious regatta boat which, due to its size, at the limit of ten metres, does not require registration.

From Slovenia arrive the Elan E43 and E6, the result of the collaboration with the Pininfarina studio with Daniele Mazzon which has brought significant stylistic and functional innovations.

The More 50 and 54, boats characterized by habitability and performance, instead come from Croatia, while the masters of the price-performance ratio of the Beneteau group are exhibiting the Oceanis 51.1 from France, which makes the most of every space, in terms of habitability, as well as the new models of Bavaria, Cruiser 46, C48 and C38.