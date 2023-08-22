Venice: from “The Killer” to William Friedkin’s latest film, here are the 10 most awaited titles

Venice Film Festival: the magnificent 10 of the 80th edition

Photogallery10 photos

View

Out of season by Stéphane Brizé

He’s not in the spotlight like some of the names featured here, but Stéphane Brizé is one of the giants of contemporary European cinema and he demonstrated it perfectly with films like “At War” and “Another World”. Concluding his “work trilogy”, he focuses on the story of a man and a woman who fell in love some time ago and then decided to separate. It could be one of the most touching titles of the Exhibition and we can’t wait to admire it.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla

Thirteen years after the Golden Lion won with “Somewhere”, Sofia Coppola returns to the Venice Lido with a film centered on Priscilla Presley. With the biographical genre, the American director gave her best with the beautiful “Marie Antoinette” and also in this case we are ready for a film that promises to be surprising and unconventional.

Ferrari at Michael Mann

Another of the competing biopics focuses on Enzo Ferrari, who will have the face of one of the most in-form actors of the moment, Adam Driver. In addition to the American interpreter, however, this feature film is highly anticipated due to the name of the director who directed it. Michael Mann, one of the absolute masters of action cinema, is back behind the camera eight years after the underrated and very powerful “Blackhat” and we are ready to bet that this new feature film will not leave you indifferent.

Evil Does Not Exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Two years ago, the Japanese director rocked the Cannes Film Festival with “Drive My Car”, a film based on a story by Murakami and absolutely one of the most important and profound visions of recent years. With these premises, the desire to see his new work “Evil Does Not Exist” can only be very high, which promises to be a drama capable of talking about many important topics, from human relationships in contemporary Japan to ecology. He could be one of the top favorites to win the Golden Lion.

Poor Things di Yorgos Lanthimos

Five years after “The Favourite”, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos returns to direct a feature film and is once again in competition at the Venice Film Festival with what promises to be a Victorian tale of love and scientific discoveries. A woman is brought back to life in what appears to be some sort of female Frankenstein reworking. The protagonist is Emma Stone, but in the cast we also find Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

