Ca ‘d’Oro, one of the most beautiful palaces overlooking the Grand Canal, in Venice, a precious jewel of the 15th century, decorated with gilding and polychrome marble and embellished inside with numerous sculptures: it is the most significant example of the Gothic-Venetian architecture.

The palace, which has been the seat of the Giorgio Franchetti Gallery since 1984, has been chosen by Venetian Heritage as the natural venue for an exclusive exhibition dedicated to the sublime art of sculpting.

Among the figurative arts, sculpture is undoubtedly the one that has been the most used since ancient times: if the simulacra of mythological goddesses and heroines, saints, leaders, queens and emperors have come down to us, it is thanks to the work of artists that they have been able to shape stone, marble, bronze, terracotta and leave to posterity masterpieces that time has not scratched.

Franchetti Gallery at the Ca ‘d’Oro

From the sixteenth century onwards, however, it is painting that begins to impose itself in the figurative arts, obscuring even sculpture: the exhibition set up until next 30 October 2022 at the Franchetti Gallery at Ca ‘d’Oro, which houses in its collection precious masterpieces of Renaissance sculpture , was born from the desire to give sculpture the place that suits it in the history of Venetian art. “From Donatello to Alessandro Vittoria 1450 – 1600” (curated by Toto Bergamo Rossi, director of Venetian Heritage and Claudia Cremonini, director of the Galleria Giorgio Franchetti at Ca ‘d’Oro) is a 150-year journey into sculpture seen from the particular perspective of Venice, one of the cities with the largest number of sculpted works in the world.

Donatello

The exhibition, on the noble floor of the Ca ‘d’Oro, opens with a magnificent terracotta by Donatello, a San Lorenzo made around 1440, before the artist left Florence. Donatello stayed in Padua between 1443 and 1453: ten years that profoundly influenced the Venetian sculptors of the time and transformed their canons based on the innovations introduced by the Tuscan master. The splendid bust of the saint already shows what will be the outcome of the contamination that will take place between the Tuscan sculptor and his Venetian followers, from Giovanni Dalmata to Antonio Rizzo to Pietro Lombardo with his two sons, Tullio and Antonio.

Jacopo Sansovino and Alessandro Vittoria

The Venetian exhibition follows a chronological and thematic path, up to Jacopo Sansovino and Alessandro Vittoria, proposing, in addition to works already known to the general public, some sculptures so far never seen and never published, such as the surprising “Death of Lucretia” by Antonio Lombard (1508-1516 ca.). The sophisticated relief discovered only recently in an English private collection and auctioned 2 years ago (today at the Colnaghi Gallery), is strongly influenced by the classical influence both in terms of workmanship and subject; work almost certainly produced by Lombardo during his stay in Ferrara, perfect for the private cabinet or study of Duke Alfonso I d’Este.