The Venice Film Festival reaches its 90-year milestone, but it does not prove it because it has always been skilfully renewed over time. The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which will end on 10 September, has seen the arrival of big stars as routine. From abroad: Catherine Deneuve, who received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the refined Cate Blanchett, the transgressive Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Ana de Armas, la nouvelle Marilyn, Penelope Cruz, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh , just to name a few. But there was no lack of the “homegrown” star: Anna Foglietta, godmother of the Festival two years ago, Claudia Pandolfi, Valerio Mastandrea, Matilde Gioli, Monica Bellucci, Silvio Orlando, Elodie, at her film debut and the five Italian directors competing for the Lion d’Oro: Gianni Amelio, Emanuele Crialese, Susanna Nicchiarelli, Luca Guadagnino and Andrea Pallaoro.

Godmother of the festival is Rocío Muñoz Morales, Alberto Barbera is the director while the president of the jury is the dazzling Julianne Moore. There is therefore plenty of room for film programming, dream dresses and the beauty looks of the stars, who have always been protagonists of the red carpet.

For the make-up service, Armani Beauty renews, for the fifth year, its role as official sponsor to make up celebs. And speaking of red carpets, the make-up chosen by the stars was sophisticated, but with a twist of aggression given by intense and graphic cat eyes. A bold look that contrasts with soft naked lips, which invite you to kiss, but also with flaming and provocative lipsticks. Same fil rouge for the hairdo, stylish hairstyles, where the wet effect and the ordinary bun dominated, embellished with couture accessories.

Feline look combined with soft glosses, but also with bright lipsticks

The eyeliner is the favorite makeup of many stars, perfect for enhancing the look, it has highlighted the eyes of historical divas and continues to do so with the current ones. Also this year on the red carpet he did the lion’s share. We saw it framing Irina Shayk’s light irises, a graphic eyeliner, black in an XXL version, which almost touches the end of the eyebrows. Super black also that of Mariacarla Boscono, a less graphic cat eye, more nuanced thanks to a powder product. The magnetic Isabelle Huppert has chosen a graphic eyeliner that draws the eye in Cleopatra style; decisive eyeliner also for Chiara Carcano, with a black line, precise and with shades of an intense brown, created by make-up artist Luca Cianciolo for Clinique. Veronica Ferraro, on the other hand, has decided to entirely border the eye in black, with a well-elongated comma outwards.

To further enhance the cat eye, creamy and nude lips that give off light and invite you to kiss, like those chosen by Stella Maxwell, Greta Ferro and Cate Blanchett, soft nude lips made by the Armani Beauty team, by Rocío Muñoz Morales, hyper luminous, in shades of antique pink. Emma Chamberlain, on the other hand, chooses a shade halfway between pink and beige, flawless, thanks to a velvety texture that gives a repulp effect. Penelope Cruz wore pink lips to match the black dress embellished with pink ramage. Other divine ones have also chosen make-up in nuance with the outfit, see Morena Gentile, bluette shades that reflect the tones of the dress, Hofit Golan and Frida Aasen, a bright make-up with very light sparkles that recall the sparkling outfit. We said flaming red lipsticks that enhance sensuality and passion. We intercepted them on Carolina Crescentini, on a radiant Francesca Chillemi, an intense and silky lipstick, make-up curated by Givenchy, on Francesca Valenti and Anna Foglietta, flaming lips in the foreground, on Matilde Gioli, ultra creamy fire red lips and Elodie, explosive burgundy lips.