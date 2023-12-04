Home » VENTIL VERLAG – “I shit on German texts” by Frank Spilker
Entertainment

VENTIL VERLAG – “I shit on German texts” by Frank Spilker

by admin
VENTIL VERLAG – “I shit on German texts” by Frank Spilker

Frank Spilker and his band DIE STERNE have shaped the local (underground) pop scene like hardly anyone else in the last few decades. 100 of his texts have now been collected on December 1st. Published by Ventil Verlag in 2023.

At the beginning of the 1990s, his lyrics revolutionized songwriting and the way song lyrics are perceived in this country. Each of the dozen or so star albums impresses not only with the music, but also with Spilker’s poetry, and appeals (and still appeals) to music fans such as hermeneutics, MTV viewers and feature writers.

Every copywriter hopes, at least secretly, to find a new language of their own. Spilker succeeded. “I shit on German texts” contains over 100 of Spilker’s texts. From the first songs released on cassettes on the Bad Salzuflen cult label “Fast Weltweit” in the mid-1980s to the last star album “Hallo Euphoria” released in 2022. The volume also contains detailed notes and glosses on a large number of the songs and numerous photos.

“Every coffee (and every champagne) I think of Frank Spilker, quite often overall. Because I also leave traces with my cup (and glass), and no one pours the dimensions of life into enigmatic and revealing images as poetically as he does. It’s high time to read all of this – before the clock jumps to zero.” – Jenni Zylka

“No one dreams more beautifully through the rubble of what might have been than Frank Spilker.” – Robert Stadlober

“The STERNE song lyrics are a universe in themselves. And make the world shine. I love her deeply. Viva Euphoria.” – Johann König

See also  There are still more than 80 minutes of content Guo Fan responds to the director's cut version of "The Wandering Earth 2": Let's talk about not losing money--fast technology--technology changes the future

About the author:

Frank Spilker, born in 1966 in Herford, East Westphalia, published his first songs in the mid-1980s on the label/artist collective Fast Weltweit, which he co-initiated. In 1987 he founded his band Die Sternen, which still exists today with changing line-ups and belongs to the first and most formative generation of the so-called “Hamburg School”. In addition to music, Spilker works as an author, columnist and radio play producer. He is a co-founder of PEN Berlin. Most recently, Die Sternen released the album “Hello Euphoria”. Frank Spilker lives and works in Hamburg.

I don’t give a shit about German lyrics – Selected song lyrics

Frank Spilker
approx. 232 pages
Brochure
Ventil Verlag/Tapete Records
Release: 01.12. 2023

The post VENTIL VERLAG – “I shit on German texts” by Frank Spilker appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

The American Shen Yun New Era Troupe Wow...

He had a kidnapping request in Santa Fe

Cameron Díaz and Keanu Reeves Reunite on Screen...

Operation launched to rescue mountaineers in New Hampshire

Mainland Music Blogger “Wheatfield Farmer” Announces Closure After...

The thing about Max Verstappen is not fake,...

Oscar Nominations: Films That Lost Everything at the...

“English? It doesn’t exist, it’s just badly pronounced...

KOLON SPORT Releases New GAIA Tough Jacket with...

map of marches and strikes in Neuquén and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy