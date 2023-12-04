VENTIL VERLAG – “I shit on German texts” by Frank Spilker

Frank Spilker and his band DIE STERNE have shaped the local (underground) pop scene like hardly anyone else in the last few decades. 100 of his texts have now been collected on December 1st. Published by Ventil Verlag in 2023.

At the beginning of the 1990s, his lyrics revolutionized songwriting and the way song lyrics are perceived in this country. Each of the dozen or so star albums impresses not only with the music, but also with Spilker’s poetry, and appeals (and still appeals) to music fans such as hermeneutics, MTV viewers and feature writers.

Every copywriter hopes, at least secretly, to find a new language of their own. Spilker succeeded. “I shit on German texts” contains over 100 of Spilker’s texts. From the first songs released on cassettes on the Bad Salzuflen cult label “Fast Weltweit” in the mid-1980s to the last star album “Hallo Euphoria” released in 2022. The volume also contains detailed notes and glosses on a large number of the songs and numerous photos.

“Every coffee (and every champagne) I think of Frank Spilker, quite often overall. Because I also leave traces with my cup (and glass), and no one pours the dimensions of life into enigmatic and revealing images as poetically as he does. It’s high time to read all of this – before the clock jumps to zero.” – Jenni Zylka

“No one dreams more beautifully through the rubble of what might have been than Frank Spilker.” – Robert Stadlober

“The STERNE song lyrics are a universe in themselves. And make the world shine. I love her deeply. Viva Euphoria.” – Johann König

About the author:

Frank Spilker, born in 1966 in Herford, East Westphalia, published his first songs in the mid-1980s on the label/artist collective Fast Weltweit, which he co-initiated. In 1987 he founded his band Die Sternen, which still exists today with changing line-ups and belongs to the first and most formative generation of the so-called “Hamburg School”. In addition to music, Spilker works as an author, columnist and radio play producer. He is a co-founder of PEN Berlin. Most recently, Die Sternen released the album “Hello Euphoria”. Frank Spilker lives and works in Hamburg.

I don’t give a shit about German lyrics – Selected song lyrics

Frank Spilker

approx. 232 pages

Brochure

Ventil Verlag/Tapete Records

Release: 01.12. 2023

