VENTIL VERLAG – “You’ll Never Sing Alone” – How music got into football

On August 11, 2023, Ventil Verlag, together with Wallpaper Records, will be releasing Gunnar Leue’s latest work “You’ll Never Sing Alone” – How music got into football, a small & fine cultural history of football sounds. The foreword was written by Thees Uhlmann.

When the football stadiums remained empty during the pandemic, many television viewers stopped tuning in as well. Without the response from the ranks – the singing, the murmuring and cheering – what was happening on the pitch suddenly lost its appeal. It has never been more obvious that the very special sound accounts for a significant part of the fascination of this sport. Not only do fan chants and professionally produced anthems add emotional depth to the game and shape football culture, they have also been instrumental in transforming the sport into an entertainment product. So it is no exaggeration to say that the rise of football to become the most popular minor activity in the world would have been unthinkable

without the music that surrounds him.

Gunnar Leue experienced the sound of football live as a fan in stadiums and described it as a journalist and author. With “You’ll Never Sing Alone” he presents a comprehensive presentation of the topic in all its facets. In an entertaining and informative way, the book tells the story of the music that accompanies football from the emergence of modern football in the 19th century to the present day. It looks back on the bizarre and little-known beginnings of fan support, the first singing football stars, the emergence of club anthems and the development of the ultra scene into an international youth movement.

Again and again, Leue encounters the unique connection between football and pop, which shaped the singing culture in the stadiums and triggered various waves of commercialization since the 1920s. Along this field of tension, the book pursues the questions that concern the core of football culture: Are stadiums important places where all milieus of a divided society come together and sing together? Or just other arenas of entertainment in which passive consumers let themselves be sprinkled?

“You’ll Never Sing Alone” – How music got into football

Gunnar Leue

approx. 320 pages

Hardcover, farbig

Valve Publishers/Wallpaper Records

Release: 11.08. 2023

