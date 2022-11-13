Original title: Venus: Wang Yibo has no works, netizens explode: Tian Tian is a little transparent, but he is an all-rounder

Traffic, little fresh meat, no works… There seems to be an inextricable relationship between the nouns in this series.

Therefore, Teacher Jin Xing pushes himself and others, thinking that all traffic is little fresh meat, but there is no work.

For example, the Fan Chengcheng he knew had no works, so he drew inferences from one fact and obtained the proof: Wang Yibo has no works.

In addition to loving and loving this younger brother in every way, in front of Jin Xing, he also expressed his approval of Wang Yibo without giving up.

Of course, Jin Xing never imagined that a little fresh meat with a lot of traffic actually…has a work?! That little guy who graduated from elementary school in 1997 is actually different from Fan Chengcheng?! Teacher Jin, can’t hold it. Wang Yibo, a chicken in elementary school, has a low level of education and attracts countless fans. It’s really not all luck. Work 1⃣️ “Chen Qing Ling” The first time you watch it, Xiao Zhan will take away all your attention. After all, he is handsome and worthy of the universe. In comparison, Wang Yibo is slightly inferior. But do you dare to swipe it for the second time, the third time, the fourth time…you will be deeply attracted by “Lan Zhan” Wang Yibo, he gives every emotion in the book just right; every look in the book , shape, action, he gave it all in place! Otherwise, if a slap doesn’t make a sound, how could the audience be brought into Zqsg by a boy with facial paralysis to watch the show? Wang Yibo’s acting skills are unstable, but Lan Zhan, his 80 points is not too much! See also Textile industry, 180 million allocated for the Cig Work 2⃣️ Dance If the usual shows in various variety shows are not good enough, you can watch “This! Every time the captain’s show in “Hip-hop”, first of all, in the captain, whether it is basic skills, temperament or movement, it is one of the best. Dance with the professional team members without violating the harmony, the overall level, up up up! As a non-dance lover, I was also blown away by his dance at the Double Eleven Tmall Gala…beautiful! Handsome! Chic! The scene where countless anchors stopped broadcasting to watch the battle at the event site is still far from the crowded streets? Is this the height that the word “flow” of light can reach? I don’t think so! This dance work is definitely one of his unforgettable masterpieces. More works: motorcycles, scooters, as a sports enthusiast, he can play in a variety of sports, even if it is not a professional, top performance, at least better than ordinary people The vote campaign, to be better. Every advantage of him is attracting fans for him; he blossoms everywhere in various projects; he works hard on the things he likes. I think this is completely different from the stars who harvest traffic by their looks. what do you say?Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

