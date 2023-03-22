On May 11th and 12th, 2023, a workshop in the context of the mdw diversity strategy will take place on the mdw campus under the title “Ver_Üben – Diversity as a practice critical of discrimination in art, culture and education”. The conference can also be followed online.

What knowledge should be taught and learned at art colleges? Who is part of the “classical” canon – in teaching practice as well as on stage? Who is represented in which roles and which stories are told from which perspectives? How is the social plurality reflected in the composition of the staff? Which realities of life are standard-forming for curricula, schedules, in the organization?

Based on the work on the development and implementation of the mdw diversity strategy and with a focus on the training disciplines at the mdw – music, theater and film – the conference gathers, discusses and reflects on approaches and perspectives that contribute to an art education and work practice that is critical of discrimination and reflects on diversity.

Featuring Nathalie Amstutz, Evelyn Annuß, Vincent Bababoutilabo, Galina Baeva, Carla Bobadilla, Angelica Castelló, Nikita Dhawan, God Hao Do, Andrea Ellmeier, Elisa Erkelenz, Ursula Hemetek, Julia Fent, Olivia Hyunsin Kim, Asli Kislal, Marko Kölbl, Nina Kusturica, Antje Lehn, Ulli Mayer, Carmen Mörsch, Gerda Muller, Ivana Pilić, Stephanie Reinsperger, Mira Riebau, Rosa Reitsamer, Lisa Scheer, Stephanie Sourial, Ella Steinmann, Sophie Vögele, Vina Yun, Weina Zhao.

An event organized by the Vice Rectorate for Organizational Development, Gender & Diversity,

conceived and carried out by the Office for Equality, Gender Studies and Diversity (GGD) of the mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

