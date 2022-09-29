Home Entertainment VeraLab debuts at Milan Central Station
VeraLab enters Milan Central Station with a pop-up store dedicated to inclusive beauty. Located on the first floor, in the entrance area to the platforms, the space pays homage to the building designed by the architect Ulisse Stacchini in 1924 and then inaugurated in 1931. The site-specific concept for the beauty brand founded by the entrepreneur Cristina Fogazzi was entrusted to the 23Bassi studio, also the creator of the temporary Rome Termini inaugurated last April, the corners in the Rinascente and the flagship stores in Milan and the capital.

The environment was designed in full harmony with the frame that hosts it. The project, in fact, mixes the pop language typical of the brand with Liberty-inspired details, including a small molding that refers to a design of the floor of the Central Station. An alternation of transparency and light characterizes the boutique, defined by large windows that declare the brand’s messages in large letters and through which the whole VeraLab world is revealed. On the crown of the architecture, a fuchsia pink illuminated grille houses the logo.

“We strongly believe in this opening that we consider strategic for the development and growth of the brand: the Central Station, in fact, is an important crossroads that allows us to intercept the international customers who pass through Milan every day” comments Cristina Fogazzi, founder of VeraLab which closed 2021 with a turnover of over 62 million euros.

«The second opening in our network in a few months of a successful and beloved brand like VeraLab is a flattering confirmation of the value of the stations, iconic places of great commercial value. We are proud of the partnership with Cristina Fogazzi and fully satisfied with the results achieved »declared Alessio Streccioni, general manager of the Retail Group Grandi Stazioni Retail.

Milano Centrale is the second largest Italian station in terms of size and traffic and is a fundamental hub for high-speed trains and connections with Europe. It welcomes over 119 million visitors every year, who reach Milan for business and tourism needs.

