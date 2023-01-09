To the human eye, green is the color with the most hues. Green is the color of nature. It is the color, together with blue, of the planet seen from space. Green is also the color of hope.​

​​Green Hope is a podcast for overcoming eco-anxiety. Every day we tell you stories, ideas, characters to regain confidence in the future of the planet and our species. A podcast that provides information, but which is also a bit zen: you listen to it in five minutes and you think about it all day long, facing everyday life with more energy.​​

The climate crisis is there for all to see. 2022 was the year we opened our eyes: Marmolada, Marche, Ischia. And this year we have new trials, if they use them: we ski among the daisies, our mountains are no longer white. To face all this you need to equip yourself with courage and wisdom. Despite the constant bad news, only stubborn optimism can save us from the Apocalypse.

​​My voice will lead each episode: I am Nicolas Lozito and I am a journalist for La Stampa. I’m 32 years old, I have a Friulian accent and since 2020 I have been editing the newsletter Il colore verde. Audio editing and music are by Amerigo Fusco. If you want to write to me, you can find me at [email protected] or, even better, you can find me on instagram: nicolas.lozito. ​​Each episode also brings with it the voices of those who are already making a contribution to the challenge today. Voice messages from experts, activists, scientists. Even those who listen and do something in their small way can intervene, indeed, they must!

The first season of Green Hope kept the listeners company throughout the month of August 2022: the results were unexpected and very positive. The podcast ended up in the Top 20 most listened to on major platforms and hundreds of people shared their ideas and stories with us. Now the project restarts on a daily basis but without an expiration date. A daily real, designed for you.

You can find it updated every day on our website. But also on the main platforms. And of course on the OnePodcast app. For subscribers to the newspaper there is an opportunity to listen to it without advertising.

Happy listening!