After the Japanese artist VERDY recently announced that he will be the resident artist of this year’s Coachella Music Festival, this time VERDY officially announced the new peripheral products.

The first wave of peripheral products is listed in the Week 1 Collection. You can see the words Coachella 2023 and Vick characters, the tulips of the Wasted Youth x Budweiser joint series, the Girl’s Don’t Cry heart-shaped logo and other VERDY representative patterns, except for Hoodie, In addition to sweaters and T-Shirts, there are also accessories such as pillows and headscarves.

In addition, the Week 2 Collection will be unveiled together. These new products will be sold on-site at the Coachella Music Festival. The online channel is yet to be officially announced. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.