Home Entertainment VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made Tripartite Joint “LAST ORGY 2” Baseball Jacket Debut
Entertainment

VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made Tripartite Joint “LAST ORGY 2” Baseball Jacket Debut

by admin
VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made Tripartite Joint “LAST ORGY 2” Baseball Jacket Debut

UNDERCOVER and Human Made, respectively managed by Takahashi Jun and NIGO, have jointly restarted the “LAST ORGY 2” product series in the 90s magazine serial column planning. This time, to celebrate the opening of both parties’ stores in Shinsaibashi PARCO, they will start a new collaboration with VERDY The three parties jointly launched a limited edition joint baseball jacket.

Based on the baseball jacket in the second bullet of the “LAST ORGY 2” series, in addition to the stars on the sleeves, the embroidered words on the chest and the number “2” are worth noting, this time through the VERDY classic font, the original character “VICK” “, red and black inverted color matching and other design points are reinterpreted.

VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made’s three-party joint name “LAST ORGY 2” baseball jacket is expected to be released at Shinsaibashi PARCO on November 19th—the front red and black styles are on the shelves at UNDERCOVER, and Human Made sells the opposite colors. Each piece is sold Price is ¥162,800 yen, interested readers may wish to go to the brand page for detailed instructions on lottery purchase.

See also  expect! EXO's group comprehensive "EXO's Journey to the World 3 by Climbing the Ladder" will be released in April jqknews

You may also like

Daniel Arsham Teams Up with Tiffany to Create...

Inheriting the beauty of oriental music, Ayunga’s new...

The cumulative global sales of the flight shooting...

The long journey through the notes of the...

The online movie “Legend of Qingqiu” starts in...

Eason Chan’s new single “People and People” launched...

Pan Yueming expressed his emotions in the early...

Uffizi Gallery: Art Palace of the “City of...

Hiding idol love dramas in the gaps of...

All by boat at the international boat show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy