UNDERCOVER and Human Made, respectively managed by Takahashi Jun and NIGO, have jointly restarted the “LAST ORGY 2” product series in the 90s magazine serial column planning. This time, to celebrate the opening of both parties’ stores in Shinsaibashi PARCO, they will start a new collaboration with VERDY The three parties jointly launched a limited edition joint baseball jacket.

Based on the baseball jacket in the second bullet of the “LAST ORGY 2” series, in addition to the stars on the sleeves, the embroidered words on the chest and the number “2” are worth noting, this time through the VERDY classic font, the original character “VICK” “, red and black inverted color matching and other design points are reinterpreted.

VERDY x UNDERCOVER x Human Made’s three-party joint name “LAST ORGY 2” baseball jacket is expected to be released at Shinsaibashi PARCO on November 19th—the front red and black styles are on the shelves at UNDERCOVER, and Human Made sells the opposite colors. Each piece is sold Price is ¥162,800 yen, interested readers may wish to go to the brand page for detailed instructions on lottery purchase.