VERDY’s Art Unit Wasted Youth Unveils Summer Clothing in “Season 2” Collection

VERDY’s Wasted Youth Releases Highly Anticipated “Season 2” Clothing Series

Renowned artist VERDY is back with the highly anticipated launch of “Season 2” under his art unit, Wasted Youth. Following the successful release of their debut collection, “Season 1,” this new series aims to offer fashion enthusiasts a fresh and stylish summer wardrobe.

VERDY has been making waves in the fashion industry recently, solidifying his position as a creative powerhouse. Not only was he appointed as the creative director of Budweiser Japan, but he also assumed the role of art director for BLACKPINK’s tour, “Born Pink.” Now, VERDY is turning his attention back to his own art unit, Wasted Youth, with the release of “Season 2.”

“Season 2” features a range of summer clothing that combines VERDY’s distinct style with comfort and versatility. The collection includes tees adorned with patterns hand-drawn by VERDY himself, wide polo shirts featuring the Wasted Youth logo, and shorts suitable for both city explorations and beach escapes.

Fashion enthusiasts and followers of Wasted Youth can mark their calendars for July 29th at 11:00 am, as “Season 2” will be exclusively available for purchase on HUMAN MADE’s official website. Interested readers are encouraged to stay updated with further information regarding the release.

As VERDY continues to make waves in the fashion industry, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike eagerly await the opportunity to get their hands on the latest Wasted Youth collection. “Season 2” promises to be a must-have addition to any summer wardrobe, showcasing VERDY’s artistic talent and innovative approach to streetwear fashion.

