“In the beginning was the view. No, in the beginning it was the small strip of yellow wall»! Paraphrasing the famous Gramscian criticism, it is by borrowing the unsurpassed words of the dying writer Bergotte that this review necessarily begins. Because who ever better than the most sought-after Parisian writer knew how to understand and describe Johannes Vermeer’s greatest masterpiece, View of Delft (Aia, Mauritshuis)? “It would have been necessary to apply several layers of color, to make my sentence in itself precious, like this little piece of yellow wall”, scriveva in The prisoner. Of the Dutch painter Proust he appreciated the generous dedication that led him to “start over twenty times something that will arouse so little admiration for his body devoured by worms, like the strip of yellow wall painted with such skill and refinement by an unknown artist, identified just under the name of Ver Meer». Strange fate that of the master of Delft, if just a little over a century ago his countrymen – it was the French who re-discovered him with Théophile Thoré studies, and then Jean-Louis Vaudoyer – barely identified him.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is dedicating, until June 4th, the exhibition entitled Vermeer, with 28 of his 37 extant works exceptionally featured. “The painter died young (1632-1675) and left behind a relatively small body of work,” explains Taco Dibbits, director general of the museum. «In 2015, for example, Frans Grijzenhout – at the time professor of art history at the University of Amsterdam – was able to convincingly identify the location of The narrow street (Amsterdam, Rijksmuseum), thanks to his profound archival expertise. The results of his incredible detective story have been presented in a publication of great interest to specialists and the general public.”

A new perspective on old sources also guided the meticulous research of Gregor JM Weber, curator of the exhibition, who focused on the coast Catholic by Johannes Vermeer. It is known that the artist, raised a Protestant, married the Catholic Catharina Bolnes and lived with her family in a district of Delft significantly called Papenhoek (Papist’s corner), right next to a Jesuit mission. However, the impact this may have had on his painting has rarely been examined until now. «It has previously been overlooked that optical instruments, in particular the camera obscura, played an important role in the devotional literature of the followers of St. Ignatius – argues the curator -. They considered him a model of the human eye and therefore able to illustrate the process of vision and simultaneously the functioning of light as a metaphor for God… Vermeer certainly had contact with his Jesuit neighbors on the Oude Langendijk and such observations, most probably , have occupied his thoughts. In Calvinist Holland, certain “proximities” do not help…

The central element of Weber’s investigation was therefore light, the undisputed protagonist of the painting of the head of the Guild of Delft. But here we are dealing with a (divine) light, which has a fundamental significance in the devotional literature of the Jesuits and whose effects they visualized in countless “emblems” using optical phenomena and instruments, with a particular interest in the camera obscura. It is paradigmatic in this sense Allegory of the Catholic Faith (New York, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Friedsman Collection), with the extensive use of blue taken from theIconology by Cesare Ripa to represent Paradise and that glass sphere suspended with a ribbon (the egg of the great Brera Altarpiece by Piero della Francesca?) to symbolize God, whose counterpart is the terrestrial globe under the foot of Faith, to indicate the Catholic Church, while the “Christ” of the cornerstone crushes the serpent. Weber explains: «The meaning is clear: the sphere is a limited physical body. He is able, however, to reflect the entire, immeasurable universe on himself. So is the human spirit enabled, through his faith, to grasp more than it can actually understand. In the painting, parts of the shiny windows and the bright colors of the room are reflected in the transparencies of the sphere. Vermeer is not concerned with representing a perfectly distorted miniature of the interior (as did the other painters of the time), but rather, he works in a tremendously concentrated way, with the reflections of light from within. In doing so, he gives light itself the leading role in this emblem of the Faith according to Jesuit doctrine.’ And after the sphere, further study deserves the pearl of Girl with a turban (The Hague, Mauritshuis). According to the other curator of the exhibition, Pieter Roelofs, «it would actually be an opalescent and luminous Venetian glass pearl», and not the rare, and even then very expensive, natural pearls. And so, after the vertigo of an absolute exposure and on the trail of an impossible biography, like a “Scottie” of Hitchcockian memory, the return to the Delft from which it all began, becomes an obligatory stop.

At the Museum Prinsenhof is the exhibition entitled Vermeer’s Delftwhile the path Discover Vermeer’s Delft accompanies visitors in the footsteps of the artist’s life. Once on the canal that surrounds the city, the search becomes spasmodic: the most celebrated of the sheds is no longer there and the mystery of the “Sphinx of Delft” remains so, including the yellow wall. However, the panorama that is reflected on the canal, the one that Vermeer saw and enchanted Bergotte in an all-encompassing epiphany, still has unchanged reflections of light. Here is forever View of Delftwith his dotted to create the unsurpassed transparency effect of the colors. Back to Proust and his iconic letter: «The most beautiful painting in the world».