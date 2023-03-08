Now available on platforms The Song of the Poetsan album made up of 15 songs based on poems by historical Latin American writers and performed by well-known singers from Argentina, Venezuela and Uruguay.

It is a titanic production by the pianist, arranger and composer Vero Bellini, who wanted to revalue women’s poems that reflect the struggles for their rights and for gender equality in different sociocultural and sociopolitical contexts.

Leader of the China Cruel tango project, Bellini carried out an exhaustive and meticulous research, curatorship and musicalization work, which was later expanded with the vocal production of Mavi Díaz, former singer of Viuda e Hijas de Roque Enroll and today in charge of Las Folkies.

The tenacity of the Bellini and Díaz duo found weighty allies in Argentine popular music, and thus was able to capture this unavoidable literary-musical record on female empowerment that, depending on the case, sounds like tango, candombe, milonga, waltz or another expression of the popular music.

The Song of the Poets has Hilda Lizarazu interpreting the poem I’d like, of Josefina Pla (Paraguay); and Anna Prada, You want me white, Alfonsina Storni (Argentina); to Julia Zenko, I’m calling you, from Idea Vilariño (Uruguay); to Luna Monti, darning stockings, by Silvia Fernández (Argentina); Ligia Piro, That I was a lie from the moonby Carilda Oliver Labra (Cuba), and Mavi Díaz herself facing the passing manfrom Aurora Estrada y Ayala (Ecuador).

Cecilia Todd also sings on the album Release, by Magda Portal (Peru); Lydia Borda, the lost caress, by Alfonsina Storni (Argentina); Marian Farias Gomez, bitter song, by Julia de Burgos (Puerto Rico); and Feli Colina together with Vera Frod to recreate shadowless guestby Meira Delmar (Colombia).

They complete the tracklist Sandra Mihanovich in Kisses, by Gabriela Mistral (Chile); Teresa Parodi in Progress, Adela Zamudio (Bolivia); Dolores Solá in Spite, by Juana de Ibarbourou (Uruguay); Mariana Carrizo in Your voiceby Alejandra Pizarnik (Argentina), and Marcela Morelo performing a fragment of roundelsby Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz (Mexico).

As said, titanic, exhaustive, meticulous and empowering.

“This begins in the year 2015, rereading some poems that I already knew,” says Bellini in contact with VOS.

“They surprised me again because of their validity, despite being written so long ago. And also because of the magnitude they charged when joining each other… I felt that there was something very valuable there. This aroused my interest in meeting more female poets and in expanding this search throughout the continent”, she expands.

“It was a long path of discoveries and learning. In this process, the idea of ​​gathering these works in an album and representing Latin American countries through their poets was taking shape. I was also finding several poems that from different places expressed the desire to be freer, that somehow revealed how difficult it was for them to be women with their own thoughts in their time. And I wanted this to be a central axis in this work ”, rounds off the musical director of the show Brothel, salon and street tangostarring Eleonora Cassano and the Argentine Ballet.

–Your research and your curatorship focused on female poets who sought to vindicate, each one in their corresponding context, the rights of women. It comes in handy to banish the idea that female empowerment is exclusive to this era…

–The generations that preceded us were fundamental for certain conquests that today are natural to us. Consider that some 70 years ago women did not vote. Alfonsina Storni was a great militant of the female vote, to give an example. In principle, I chose those poems that challenged me the most, moved and identified me. And then I found many who, from different perspectives, expressed the desire to be freer, who questioned the role of women and revealed a certain feeling of oppression. Today we are fighting other battles, but from a starting point that these women bequeathed to us who paved the way for us in very adverse contexts. And this album tries to recognize and rediscover from the present not only her literary work, but also her commitment and courage in relation to gender struggles. I like to think of this record as a bridge.

Vero Bellini, Mavi Díaz and the power to make the impossible possible

–You developed this project in José de la Quintana, in our Paravachasca Valley. Do you live there? Was it a circumstantial operations center?

–Many of the songs were composed there, at the house of some friends. My vacations are usually with the keyboard in tow. It is the moment in which I can enjoy playing and composing in such a beautiful context. I think something of that landscape was impregnated in these songs. Let’s say it’s circumstantial, but it’s a place I would definitely choose to stay at some point.

–In what instance does Mavi Díaz enter the project? And beyond that, what is his fundamental contribution?

–As the project progressed, I was recording demos of the songs at home. When I had a few, without really knowing what to do with them, I went to Mavi’s house with this material and she proposed to summon great guest artists. Beyond the vertigo caused by the turn taken by this handful of songs and the immense task ahead of her, knowing that she was counting on her, that she is capable of making the impossible possible, I did not doubt it. And from there, a long job followed until the recording was completed: obtaining the authorizations of the heirs of the poets (in which the support of Teresa Parodi from Sadaic was essential), obtaining the resources, writing the arrangements and coordinating with singers and instrumentalists, among other things. Meanwhile, she kept researching and adding songs little by little. We managed to capture this album by avoiding difficulties, health restrictions and other issues.

–How did you decide which musical genre corresponded to this or that poem? Do words lead you naturally to their musical destiny?

–At the time of composing, I let myself be carried away by what each poem proposed. In each one I found a particular climate, a cadence, an atmosphere that was its own. My job was to try to translate those sensations into musical language as best as possible. And so the poems took me to very different genres and styles, to different sonorities for each one. This process was a great learning experience for me, since I had to approach styles that perhaps were not so familiar to me both in the composition and in the writing of the arrangements.

At this point, Bellini points out that, in general, the songs came first and that together with Mavi Díaz they looked for the interpreters later. “When writing the instrumental arrangements –already knowing who the singer would be–, I sought to bring them (to the poems) as much as possible to the imprint of each one”, he says before pointing out an exceptional case.

“In darning stockings it was the other way around,” he reveals. She had a song to propose to Luna Monti, which it was not possible to record because she did not get the necessary permissions from the corresponding heirs. But I did not resign myself to making this record without her, a singer that I admire and enjoy so much”.

“Then I discovered this poem by Silvia Fernández, a writer born in 1845, totally invisible in her time. I loved the poem, I felt that it completed the idea of ​​the album due to its theme and I composed it thinking that Luna would sing it, even without knowing if she would accept. Incorporating Silvia Fernández in this album is also a tribute to those poets that history was erasing and that little by little we must rescue from oblivion ”, she expands.

–What record work by a female artist or dissidence challenges you, or do you think it dialogues well with the current sociocultural context?

–It is difficult for me to choose just one in these times of collective struggle and so much boiling of creative women. There is a great production and very valuable. I recommend looking for new proposals from women and dissidents that still do not have the diffusion they deserve. Among the artists on this album, there are great examples such as Mavi Díaz and Las Folkies or Mariana Carrizo, in which folklore is traversed by the gender perspective with total naturalness. In tango, my companions from Tangueadoras (a group of composers in which I participate with themes from China Cruel) and many more that in recent times have emerged giving a twist to the matrix of tango. And I add dissidences such as La Ferni and Fifí, among others, who have been gaining space and putting their bodies into this fight for deconstruction and inclusion that is imposed.

