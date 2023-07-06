Listen to the audio version of the article

Verona celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Shakespearean Festival, unique in Italy and second in Europe after that of Stratford-upon-Avon. And it does so with a powerful calendar on the stage of the Roman Theater, but also involving other evocative places in the city of Verona. The curtain metaphorically opens on Thursday 6 July at 20.00, the Band of the Italian Army with 55 orchestral players in historic uniforms who will parade from Piazza Bra to the open-air amphitheater, to leave the stage for the national premiere of “Letti d’amore” by Fausto Costantini and Raffaello Fusaro directed by Fusaro himself. Giuliana De Sio and Laura Morante will give life to a medley of Shakespeare’s verses, who will play the roles of Ofelia, Juliet, Lady Macbeth, Desdemona and Rosalinda, while Francesco Montanari and Filippo Dini will play Romeo, Othello, Antonio and Macbeth. Produced by the Centro Teatrale Meridionale, it will also see the presence of the narrator Andrea Bellacicco and the dancers of ResExtensa Dance Company – Porta D’Oriente (repeat on 7 July).

Giuliana De Sio and Laura Morante

Eva Robin’s

Also noteworthy on the agenda is July 13 and 14, when Eva Robin’s will be Miss Quickly for the comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” directed by Andrea Chiodi and produced by the Teatro Stabile del Veneto – Teatro Nazionale. On 21 and 22 July Alessandro Preziosi will be back on stage in the dual role of director and actor together with Nando Paone, Roberto Manzi, Federica Fresco and Valerio Ameli in “Waiting for King Lear”, an adaptation of the famous tragedy that analyzes the theme of generational confrontation, also tackled on 1 and 2 September by “Romeo and Juliet #generazionesacrificio” produced by the Teatro Stabile di Verona for the kids of Spazio Teatro Giovani, supported by Giuseppe Sartori, directed by Silvia Masotti and Camilla Zorzi. Andrea Pennacchi in “Shakespeare and Me”, taken from the autobiographical book of the same name (published by People), will demonstrate how the English poet changed his life and how he can do it, today, in the lives of all of us. The choreographic proposals range from “Preluedes for Juliet”, on 25 and 26 July with Anbeta Toromani, Alessandro Macario and Amilcar Moret Gonzalez, to “Giulietta e Romeo” of the Balletto di Roma on 8 and 9 August, passing through contemporary and experimental choreographies in the frame of the Cavalcaselle Museum of Frescoes and in the courtyard of the Maffeiano Lapidary Museum. Matrioska d’arte, the 75th Shakespearian Festival is part of the much broader programming of the Veronese Estate Theater directed by Carlo Mangolini for the Municipality of Verona, and reveals other initiatives within it that enrich its perspective.