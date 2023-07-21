Versace Announces K-Pop Sensation Hyunjin as Global Brand Ambassador

Versace Announces Hyunjin of Stray Kids as Global Brand Ambassador

In a groundbreaking move, luxury fashion brand Versace has enlisted the popular K-Pop artist Hyunjin, a member of the boy group Stray Kids, as their global brand ambassador. Following the successful collaboration with singer Dua Lipa, Versace’s decision to embrace K-Pop further solidifies the genre’s growing influence on the fashion industry.

Hyunjin, with a massive social media following of 72.3 million, is not only known for his exceptional dancing and rap skills but also for his love of sketching and oil painting. This multi-talented artist will be headlining the prestigious Lollapalooza Music Festival in Paris today alongside his fellow Stray Kids members. As of November 2023, Hyunjin is set to become Versace’s first-ever K-Pop artist ambassador and will participate in various events and commercials, providing an unexpected boost to the brand’s popularity and potentially expanding its Gen-Z customer base.

Donatella Versace, the creative director of Versace, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am very happy that Hyunjin has joined the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices from cultures around the world. I believe Hyunjin possesses incredible energy and creativity. His confidence and free expression truly embody the spirit of Versace.”

This partnership between Hyunjin and Versace marks a significant milestone for both K-Pop and the fashion industry as a whole. By combining the global appeal of K-Pop with the iconic Versace brand, this collaboration is expected to generate immense buzz and open doors for further ventures merging the worlds of music and fashion.

As K-Pop continues to dominate the music scene and captivate audiences worldwide, fashion brands are taking notice of the genre’s immense influence. Versace’s decision to tap into this phenomenon by appointing Hyunjin as their global brand ambassador is an exciting step towards embracing diversity and youth culture.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the upcoming events and campaigns featuring Hyunjin as the face of Versace, as this collaboration promises to redefine the boundaries of fashion and music partnerships.

