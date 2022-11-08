The key points The house announced a co-ed show in Los Angeles on March 10

The City of Angels was also chosen by Ralph Lauren (in October) and will be the scene of Celine’s show in December

The US confirms its centrality in the 2022 luxury market

After the Ralph Lauren show in mid-October and Celine’s fall-winter 2023 fashion show scheduled for December 8th, another top luxury brand chooses to present its collection in Los Angeles. Versace announced this morning that it will show its Fall Winter 2023 men’s and women’s collections in Hollywood – the place of great cinema par excellence – on Friday 10 March 2023, two days before the Oscars ceremony.

“For me, Hollywood represents both a place and a state of mind. It’s about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression. It is a perfect location for Versace. I can’t wait to go back, ”said Donatella Versace, creative director. The maison, controlled by the American Capri Holding since 2018, has closed the fiscal year 2022 with revenues of 1.1 billion dollars and is planning some openings in key cities of the United States, including Los Angeles.

The USA – as already mentioned on the occasion of the fashion shows that some Italian brands set up in New York in September – represent a key market for luxury in general and, in particular, for Made in Italy. This is demonstrated by initiatives such as the opening of the first physical pop-up stores of the Gucci Vault (the experimental space that the company has created in the digital dimension) in New York and Los Angeles or the presence – until 23 December – of the Fendi pop-up. to celebrate 25 years of the Baguette, celebrated many times in the cult series “Sex and the City”. And Golden Goose, last October, organized an event to celebrate its luxury sneakers made in Veneto in the heart of Venice Beach.

That’s not all: Chanel just a few days ago chose Miami for a replica of the Cruise 2023 fashion show that was held at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel last May. The US will lead the way on the commercial front: the collection, in fact, is already available in American boutiques, a week earlier than the rest of the world.