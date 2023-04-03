Versace presents the ICONS collection, a collection of unique femininity. The ICONS series is inspired by the exquisite tailoring technology and rich design experience of the Milan fashion house. It empowers women through clothing and releases the beauty of women from the inside out.

The herringbone corset reproduces Versace’s classic hourglass waist design and becomes the core highlight of the collection.

Main items and features:

—Black slim-fit Grain de Poudre wool “DV” trouser suit by Ms. Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer, Versace.

– A finely tailored black jersey dress with a Medusa ’95 badge graphic on the belt, inspired by the Atelier Versace Spring 1995 Haute Couture collection.

—a sculptural corset, paired with jeans or tailored trousers, and a new vest.

—soft black leather jacket.

——Greca Goddess Maze Goddess Messenger Bag with simple geometric lines.

“I wear every piece in this collection and have worn pieces like this for years. These luxurious garments showcase the femininity and strength of the female body in a minimal way. The versatility of a woman is the inspiration for Versace’s designs The source. Wearing Versace brings thoughtfulness, confidence and surprise to these women. This is also the feeling that an ICON should convey.” Donatella Versace said.

From April 3rd, the series will be available in Versace’s major boutiques, Tmall’s official flagship store, small program boutiques and official website Versace.cn.

This series of advertising blockbusters features American movie star Anne Hathaway (Anne Hathaway) and Chinese singer Li Yuchun, and is shot by famous photographers Mert and Marcus.

“For me, the hallmark of the ICONS collection is timeless elegance. I’m so proud of the photos, they seem to represent Donatella’s vision of female empowerment. What struck me most about this amazing experience was Donatella’s sincerity , generosity and kindness. She and everyone in the extended Versace family have been so passionate about helping and supporting me, for which I am so grateful. I am truly thrilled to be a Versace woman!” – Anne Hathaway

“It was a great honor to be invited by Versace and Donatella to be part of the ICONS shoot, as Donatella affirms diversity and inclusivity in fashion by creating distinctive and diverse women’s clothing, challenging society’s traditional definitions of femininity. Via ICONS We have once again expressed this point of view: what fashion gives women is never what women should wear, but the power that women can freely choose at any time.” – Li Yuchun