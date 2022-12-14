ROME – AAA, Max Verstappen’s car for sale. Not the single-seater, for which it would take a few trillion euros, but his Honda Civic Type R auctioned on CataWiki until December 19th. One of the many private cars with which the Dutch world champion (with Belgian citizenship) likes to have fun off the track. So far the offer has reached 34,995 euros, but we can already imagine that within a week the price could at least double.





In reality, the car has already been the subject of an auction, precisely one year ago when it changed hands during a charity event organized by CarNext. The car was registered in 2018 and belongs to the GT range, has traveled 58,500 km, is in good condition – as advertised on the CataWiki site – and is currently in the Netherlands.

In addition to the racing trim, the equipment is complete and includes Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic emergency braking and numerous other functions. Additional options include a rear spoiler, electrically folding exterior mirrors and a sports exhaust. Under the bonnet, on the other hand, the 1996 cc Vtec with 320 HP and 400 Nm of maximum torque vibrates, capable of pushing the car to 270 km/h, with a sprint from 0 to 100 in 5.8 seconds.





To entice the participants there is also a welcome surprise: Verstappen’s signature on the dashboard, just to make friends with the same passion for Formula One die of envy.