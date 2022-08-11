Home Entertainment Very popular! Kep1er hits 100 million views on Billboard Japan jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cnOn August 11, according to Korean media reports, the MV of Kep1er’s song “WA DA DA” has exceeded 100 million views on Billboard Japan, confirming its high popularity.

It was reported that Kep1er’s debut title song “WA DA DA” exceeded 100 million views on Billboard Japan Streaming Songs on the afternoon of the 10th, which also surprised fans and felt the group’s high popularity.

It is reported that Kep1er has also achieved hundreds of millions of times on Billboard Japan through the title song “WA DA DA” of the first mini-album “FIRST IMPACT” released in January this year, after Spotify, the world‘s largest music streaming site. Global reach. The MV for “WA DA DA” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube three months after its release, and it is also showing an upward trend. The second mini-album “DOUBLAST” released in June this year also broke its own record.

In addition, Kep1er will release “FLY-UP” on September 7th and officially debut in Japan.

