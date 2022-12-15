There are only a handful of domestic variety shows that can achieve six seasons, and “Wife’s Romantic Travel” is one of them. “Wife’s Romantic Travel 6” has been broadcast recently. Compared with the previous five seasons, this season has made a major revision. The husband who was originally an observation group began to act as a tour guide and travel with his wife. This move brought new ideas to the program, and also brought new inspiration to how to generate new vitality for the old IP variety show.

Reporter Liu Yuhan

Rich and colorful views on marriage and love

“Wife’s Romantic Travel 6” invited four couples as guests: Bao Lei and Lu Yi’s 20-year sweet life is enviable; Liu Yun and Zheng Jun’s unique way of getting along with tears in their smiles is impressive; Allen) became acquainted with variety shows, and grew up along with the natural occurrence of love; Miao Miao and Zheng Kai had complementary personalities, and their way of getting along impressed the audience deeply.

The joint trip of husband and wife files brings more freshness to the show. Four couples with very different ways of getting along are used as observation samples. While showing vivid and vivid emotional collisions, they also present colorful views on marriage and love. .

Lu Yi and Bao Lei are a pair of golden boys and girls in the entertainment industry. They are classmates at the Shanghai Theater Academy. They entered marriage from campus. They have known each other for 26 years and have been married for 16 years. In the show, Lu Yi and Bao Lei are still in a state of love like glue. Looking at the scenery, the two thought of the scenes they filmed together back then, and uttered the lines back then. When one person is talking, the other person will stare at each other intently. Bao Lei wanted to sign up to learn how to cook, but Lu Yi refused, because cooking by himself was better than his wife’s. Bao Lei said in particular “Versailles”, “My marriage has made me more and more naive, and everything is left to my husband to think about.” Moreover, both of them regard each other as their salvation and harbor. Lu Yi became famous at a young age, and once fell into depression because he failed to meet the expectations of the outside world, and even committed self-harm. It was marriage that saved him. “All my sense of security comes from my family, my wife… When I see her at home, I feel that everything I have done is worthwhile.” Bao Lei said that Lu Yi is “the only person who can give me life “No matter what I do well or not, he always encourages me and affirms me. For me, this is a harbor that can’t be blown by a ten-level typhoon.”

Compared with Lu Yi and Bao Lei’s case-raising eyebrows, Zheng Jun and Liu Yun’s couple showed an alternative style of painting. Talking about their first impressions of each other, other couples were sprinkling sugar, while Zheng Jun and Liu Yun “smeared” each other: “He has a big temper and is very beautiful”, “It’s very ordinary, wearing a hat, and there is hot pot oil on it”. The two of them didn’t let go of their tempers when they got along in the show, and they might have sparks at any time. Zheng Jun meditates, burns incense, drinks tea, and does everything casually, regardless of the details. And Liu Yun, who has a short temper, is short-tempered and has a violent temper. She works as a nanny, agent, and stylist for her husband, and she is heartbroken. Liu Yun asked sternly: “Zheng Jun, do you think it’s suitable for us to be together?” I watched a spicy comedy of life, but it was very interesting. The audience praised and said, “This is the real marriage, real and not artificial.”

The Spirit of “Love and Understanding”

After canceling the observation room session, “Wife’s Romantic Travel 6” added a couple’s dialogue section, discussing many emotional hot topics. When it comes to the topic of “family is a safe haven”, the husband group said that they now “don’t want to go out as soon as they go home” and “now they have no friends outside”. Zheng Kai said with a sigh, “In the past, they were all buddies and stinky buddies, but now they are all family-based walking groups. This was unimaginable before.”

Talking about how marriage has changed him, Allen said that he is usually a rather boring person, but after getting to know Joe Chen, his life began to take on color. Chen Qiaoen said that her relationship with her family was not considered close before, but after being with Alan, “No matter what happens to me, it doesn’t matter, because I still have a family.”

Although the program of this season has undergone a major revision, the process is natural, and the viewing experience of the husband and wife guests is also very comfortable. Both old fans and new fans of the show are liking it. Through watching, people feel the happiness of being healed and cared for by the family. They feel warm and caring, and they are more interested in married life: “I began to feel that marriage is lovely” “I have a new understanding of marriage”… The spiritual core of “love and understanding” that the program wanted to express was successfully delivered to the hearts of the audience.

Previously, “Wife’s Romantic Travel” accompanied the audience through five seasons. In the five years, the program unlocked 20 completely different marriage samples, conveying a positive outlook on marriage and love and life, and at the same time conveying the program from the first The theme that has been encouraged since the beginning of the first season: express love, embrace love, and protect love. In the opening question “What is a perfect marriage”, twenty couples in the first five seasons gave their own special answers. Whether it’s “the courage to break the gossip”, “the determination to never betray”, or “the nagging day and night” and “stop you from drinking iced coffee”, the true and warm answers of each couple are moving.

In the new season of the program, whether it is Bao Lei and Lu Yi who confessed to each other “I will love you in the next life”, Miao Miao and Zheng Kai who “regret not having met her earlier”, or Chen Qiaoen and Ai Qiaoen who did not expect to become husband and wife at the beginning. Lun, Liu Yun and Zheng Jun, who caused heated discussions among the audience because of “Is it interesting to compare yourself with a tomato”, the audience sees themselves through mirror analysis through their real and lovely marriage status.

[

责编：张晓荣 ]