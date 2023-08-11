Vicente Fernández’s Legacy Lives On: A Posthumous Album of Ranchera Music

The voice of the renowned ranchera music singer Vicente Fernández will live on in a new posthumous album. The album will feature 20 songs that he recorded, showcasing his interpretation of popular Mexican music melodies. The announcement of this album was made by his family and representatives of his record label during a press conference at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”. Vicente Fernández’s widow, Refugio Abarca “Cuquita”, expressed her happiness in paying tribute to her late husband and releasing the music he left behind. She emphasized the importance of keeping his music alive and ensuring that his legacy continues.

Vicente Fernández passed away on December 12, 2021, at the age of 81, after a prolonged hospitalization in his hometown of Guadalajara. Known for his immense popularity and prolific career, he recorded nearly a hundred albums and had approximately 200 unreleased songs, according to his record company. Roberto López, president of Sony Music Mexico, revealed that Fernández always made it a point to leave behind extra songs with the intention of including them in his posthumous releases. The album will be released periodically, allowing the public to savor and appreciate his music over time.

The upcoming album, titled “Vicente sings to the great composers,” will feature songs from different decades, including hits such as “Señora de tal,” “La diferencia,” “La media vuelta,” “Por si no te vuelvo a ver,” “Tú, solo tú,” and “Amor de los dos.” Notably, the album will also include “Amor de los dos,” which was rediscovered from a vinyl record released in 1975 and had never been released before.

In addition to the posthumous album, Vicente Fernández Jr., the late singer’s son, disclosed plans for a museum that will showcase his father’s legacy. While details about the museum were not provided, it is expected to offer a glimpse into the life and career of Vicente Fernández.

The album will be made available for free on all music platforms on demand starting at 6:00 p.m. on August 10 (00:00 GMT). Furthermore, a CD and vinyl version of the album will be released for sale in the upcoming months. The release of this posthumous album serves as a fitting tribute to Vicente Fernández, ensuring that his timeless music continues to resonate with fans around the world.

Source: EFE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

