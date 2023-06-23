Vicente López leads the rates of access to basic services

A recent study that evaluated the availability and equitable access to basic public services in different districts of the region has revealed that Vicente López is positioned as the district with the best connection rates to potable water, sewage, gas, and electricity.

These results demonstrate a commitment on the part of local authorities to guarantee adequate infrastructure and quality public services, having direct repercussions on the health of their neighbors.

The Mayor of the municipality Soledad Martínez stressed: “Since 2011 we have carried out actions and sustained works to have today the greatest access to drinking water, sewage, gas and electricity. Every day we work to improve services: we invest municipal resources that give good results for the neighbors, in terms of health and quality of life. We will continue on this path.”

For your part. Dr. Victoria Mazzeo, professor of the chair of Social Demography of the Sociology career of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), highlighted that while the northern zone and the area near Avellaneda show good conditions, at move away to the west or southwest, the situation is not favourable.

In addition, Mazzeo stressed the need to address the existing gap and improve conditions in matches that are below the recommended standards, urging authorities and officials to work together.

