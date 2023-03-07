Víctor Hugo Morales unexpectedly resigned from the channel C5N. The outcome occurred this Monday, March 6, when the announcer was to go on the air with The Victor Hugo Hour at 7:00 p.m., but he did not appear at the studio and the program did not air.

It was Luis Ventura who first gave details about the conflict, revealing that the driver left the news channel furious because they owed him several months of his salary and they did not want to pay him when he went to claim (something that Victor Hugo later denied ).

“He pounded on the door with the intention of punching. He came in and said ‘I want to collect’. They told him no, that there was no money, that there were a couple of months left to collect. He doesn’t need it (the money), but obviously it’s his right. He went crazy, kicked in the door and left. Víctor Hugo Morales left in this way of C5Nin what is the prelude to the next elections, unless there is a counter-march, it is definitive, “said Ventura in TV invaders.

The word of Victor Hugo

This Tuesday, it was the journalist himself who spoke about the matter on his AM 750 radio program.

“Nothing is more uncomfortable for journalists than being the news. The issue is that I’m no longer in C5N, there I have many friends and a permanent memory. I have worked for seven years, and I have worked so comfortably, so freely that I cannot express myself except with gratitude… ”, he began by saying.

Later, he admitted that the departure was not on good terms, but denied that it was a salary debt: “I have had some sparks, I am a very free guy in my work. Thank God, I fight for those margins of freedom. Arrived this year, the channel made an offer that did not give me any joy, because my participation greatly reduced, just in a political year… “.

Then, he left a slight cloak of suspicion about the situation, but denied that it is an economic debt. “I am not going to speculate on what may have motivated this and I am going to take it in television terms. Hundreds or dozens of professionals want to have a program and do not succeed. I have had a program for seven years and therefore I am not going to complain. Yes, I want to say that it is not real that there is a debt, not even minimally. The channel does not owe me a peso. They always complied. Some colleague thought there was a debt. but it is not so, ”he assured.

Finally, he said: “The channel has the right to seek its own agenda. What the channel offered me for this year was not useful to me. I will continue to watch and recommend C5N”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

