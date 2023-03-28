VICTOR SMOLSKY

Guitar Force

(Instrumental Metal) Label: Massacre Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 03.02.2023

To this day I understand the separation of VICTOR SMOLSKY and RAGE not. The mix of bombastic orchestral metal and in-your-face heavy metal worked wonderfully until the end. Since then, Peavy has constantly exchanged members in RAGE and somehow they don’t want to follow up on old successes and Victor is now involved in the VOODOO GODS with George Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE) with rather moderate success and also the last one ALMANAC album, couldn’t connect to the beginnings, mainly because there were also rough line-up changes and Andy B. Franck (BRAINSTORM) and David Readman (PINK CREAM 69) lost two great singers.

Now the gentleman from Minsk is reviving his solo work with “Guitar Force” and delivering the first album in almost 20 years. On it you can find instrumental versions of ALAMANC and some furious and virtuoso guitar work. There’s no question that the man has something on the box, but unfortunately this release isn’t really outstanding over the entire length. A newly founded band project with substance would have been more desirable.

But enough whining, because the guitar work of Hr. Smolski is great again this time and offers all sorts of strong moments, regardless of whether they are heavy, melodic, power or thrash metal. The man simply knows what he’s doing, and likes to remember his time with RAGE and his fellow musicians, including Peavy himself on one song on bass, as well as drum greats like Kevin Kott (AT VANCE, MASTERPLAN, ALAMANC) and Dan Zimmermann (Ex-FREEDOM CALL, Ex-GAMMA RAY) do an excellent job here. Nevertheless, the tracks could all have worked with vocals, as you know from the ALMANAC tracks. But the atmospheric and orchestral moments that are interspersed from time to time are interesting, because the master can do that too, as is well known. Unfortunately, the closing “Unity” has nothing to do with the strong RAGE album or title track.

Instrumental Metal freaks who are also into the works of Gus G. or maybe even Mister MALMSTEEN should risk an ear. Just like the fans of Victor’s previous work, who sometimes can do without singing.

Tracklist „Guitar Force“:

1. Guitar Force

2. Bought And Sold

3. World Of Inspiration

4. Darkness

5. Self-Blinded Eyes

6. Satisfied

7. Chapter 3 (Concert for Violin & Oboe with Orchestra)

8. Bourree (Suite 2)

9. Minuet (Suite 2)

10. Unity

Total playing time: 38:00

Band-Links:

VICTOR SMOLSKI – Guitar Force 7 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “VICTOR SMOLSKI – Guitar Force”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/VictorSmolski_GuitarForce.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post VICTOR SMOLSKI – Guitar Force appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

