Victoria Beckham Jokes About David Beckham’s TV Troubles

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham delighted her followers with a humorous post featuring her husband, former soccer player David Beckham. On Instagram, Victoria shared a picture of David lying on the floor in his breeches while attempting to fix his television set. The fashion designer playfully captioned the photo, “The electrician came to fix the TV… You’re welcome! @davidbeckham.”

The post received an outpouring of appreciation from hundreds of followers, who expressed their gratitude for the light-hearted content just before Christmas. The playful jab at David Beckham’s expense was well-received by fans who enjoyed the glimpse into the couple’s day-to-day life.

In a documentary titled ‘Beckham’ on Netflix, it was revealed that Victoria Beckham was previously engaged to an electrician named Mark Woods before her marriage to David Beckham. According to the documentary, Victoria met Woods at the age of 14, and they were together for six years, ultimately getting engaged when Woods gifted her a ring. However, Victoria decided to end the relationship when she became famous, citing that Woods was not the right person for her.

In another fascinating revelation, it was shared that Victoria had strong feelings about David’s interaction with Jennifer Lopez during her pregnancy with their son, Cruz Beckham. Images surfaced of David with the pop diva, adding to Victoria’s stress during her pregnancy. She vividly recalled an incident where David mentioned having to shoot a commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, which left her feeling incredulous due to her own pregnancy-related limitations at the time.

Victoria recounted that while on bed rest and about to burst, she was informed about David’s photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. This situation significantly impacted her self-esteem, as the former Spice Girl was not feeling particularly beautiful at the time. David fittingly addressed the issue in his documentary, ‘Beckham,’ shared on Netflix, where he acknowledged that the headlines questioned what Victoria would say about the situation—an interjection that delighted Victoria during the documentary unveil.

Ultimately, Victoria Beckham’s humorous Instagram post featuring David Beckham provided a lighthearted moment for fans, showcasing the couple’s playful dynamic and demonstrating Victoria’s witty sense of humor. With details about the couple’s past and inspirational anecdotes interspersed throughout, the Beckham saga continues to captivate admirers.

Share this: Facebook

X

