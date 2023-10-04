Home » Victoria Beckham Opens Up About Rumors of Infidelity in New Netflix Series
Victoria Beckham Opens Up About Rumors of Infidelity in New Netflix Series

Netflix Adds New Documentary Series “Beckham” to Catalog

The streaming platform Netflix continues to expand its catalog with new and diverse productions. This time, it adds a documentary series called “Beckham” which consists of four episodes and premiered on Wednesday. The series focuses on Victoria Beckham’s revelation of the dramatic moment she faced when rumors of infidelity by her husband, David Beckham, surfaced.

Netflix, with over 20 million subscribers worldwide, is known for its wide selection of series and films across various genres. The platform constantly updates its offerings by adding both new and classic content from the world of cinema.

In line with this, Netflix is also expanding its range of sports-themed series. Starting from October 4, viewers can get a closer and more intimate look at the sacrifices that athletes have made throughout their lives.

The documentary series “Beckham” sheds light on the personal struggles faced by the popular couple, Victoria and David Beckham. While they now appear happy and content, enjoying Lionel Messi’s games at Inter Miami, their journey has not been without difficulty. Approximately two decades ago, Victoria and David had to endure a challenging period in their relationship when rumors of David’s infidelity swirled around.

David Beckham, known not only for his incredible talent but also as a “sex symbol” in the world of football, fell in love with Victoria, a prominent figure in the entertainment and fashion industry. Victoria recounts the difficult experience of living with the rumors of a supposed third party during David’s time as a professional football player at Real Madrid. She describes it as the most challenging period, feeling as if the world was against them. Victoria reveals that it was the unhappiest time in her life.

As David Beckham’s image and popularity grew, he became a magnet for major brands worldwide. The media attention intensified with his relationship with Victoria, a renowned pop star. David shared that their high-profile status and the pressures that came with it made it challenging for them to spend time together. However, they managed to find ways to sneak away and be together.

“Beckham” offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the personal lives and struggles of Victoria and David Beckham, shedding light on the challenges faced by celebrities in the spotlight.

The addition of “Beckham” to Netflix’s catalog provides fans with a unique opportunity to explore the personal lives of these iconic figures and gain insight into their journey together. The four-part documentary series promises to be a compelling and thought-provoking watch for Netflix subscribers around the world.

