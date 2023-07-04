Victoriano renewed his relationship with the Institute and will continue to lead professional basketball

Lucas Victoriano will continue to lead the Institute’s professional basketball team. As Mundo D had anticipated, the agreement between the Tucuman coach and the Alta Córdoba club only had the official announcement, a statement that was consummated this Tuesday. In the 2023-24 season, La Gloria will face the National League and the South American League and will do so with Victoriano in command.

This will be Victoriano’s third season in command of La Gloria, a job that began in August 2021 and in which, among other achievements, he won the first National League title in the history of the Alta Córdoba entity.

“It is a great joy to be able to represent these colors again. Both from the leadership and the fans they always treated me like a thousand, ”said the DT.

For the third consecutive year, Lucas Javier Victoriano will be the coach of the red-and-white team for the upcoming challenges. Since his arrival at the institution, in 2021, Instituto won the Super 20 and the 2021-22 National League, and was crowned in the 2022 Super League Cup.

𝙇𝙐𝘾𝘼𝙎 𝙑𝙄𝘾𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉𝙊 𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙑𝙊́ 𝙎𝙐 𝙑𝙄́𝙉𝘾𝙐 𝙇𝙊 𝘾𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼 𝙂𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙄𝘼 🇦🇹💪🏼#Institute announces that Lucas Victoriano will continue to command the professional basketball squad for the 2023-24 season, in which he will face the National League and the Liga… pic.twitter.com/kfjTqyBq40 — Instituto ACC (@InstitutoACC) July 4, 2023

Personally, Victoriano is the first to win titles as a player (National League 1996/97 with Olimpia de Venado Tuerto) and as a coach in the highest category of Argentine basketball. In addition, in the 2022-23 campaign, he was chosen by the League as the best coach of the regular season.

Last season, Instituto took first place in the National League regular series, with a record of 31 wins and seven losses. In the playoffs, they reached the semifinals, where they fell 2-3 against Boca Juniors. In addition, he played the Basketball Champions America.

“Instituto motivates you to go for everything that is played, the idea is to be competitive. Hopefully we can put together a good work group and above all that can be faithful to the philosophy and passion of this huge club ”, he declared about his expectations.

