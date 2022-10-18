Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Victoria’s Secret’s newest male model!

Victoria’s Secret, a fashion brand that started out with women’s sexy lingerie, rose to fame in the 1990s, but then fell to rock bottom due to various incidents and mismanagement.

Recently, the brand has changed its previous style. In this special year of 2022, the brand launched de-gendered clothing for the first time through the young sub-line VS PINK. “Correct” brand, showing the beauty of various body types, opening the second curve of the brand, and turning losses into profits.

Let’s not talk about business transformation. After all, in the current situation, the whole world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. Today, global consumption is sluggish, and it is difficult to make any good progress. It is very good to be able to maintain it.

But this time, the male model chosen by Victoria’s Secret is really good. The men’s clothes he wears are very sporty, so I want to buy them.

According to my investigation, the male model named AJ Neu was a student at Indiana University, where he majored in psychology, law and public policy.

However, because he did not receive a scholarship, and his girlfriend was pregnant, his financial situation deteriorated, and he dropped out of school before he could complete the entire university. In the end, he didn’t get a diploma and left the school in despair.

But the boat went straight to the bridge, and now he has become the father of two children and the husband of others, and he carried a family in his early twenties.

Maybe it’s because men don’t have to be pregnant to have children, so even though AJ Neu already has two children, he is still very young, and his appearance is more delicate, even better than before.

In 2020, he entered the modeling industry to become a model, and the whole person is radiant.

Not only became popular in the United States, but also signed a model company in Europe and entered Europe.

AJ Neu also walked the show for ARMANI before and won the first battle in Europe.

Because men don’t need to be pregnant to have children, they may become fathers without affecting their appearance.

In the new photos, AJ Neu has even reached the peak of his appearance in his profile photos in the autumn and winter of 2022. I think he is more handsome than when he was seventeen or eighteen when he was in college, and he is full of youthfulness.

To be honest, I think he will become a supermodel in the future. After all, men don’t need to be pregnant to have children, and according to the current trend, he is obviously more resistant to aging than the average white man, so his appearance may have strong endurance, and his modeling career Naturally, it will also be added.

He entered Indiana University as a freshman in 2015, and he is now 25 years old, but it may be that a man does not need to be pregnant to give birth to a child. Now he is better-looking and younger than before.

Bless him, although he is married and has children, and the game is closed, he will continue to pay attention to his future, we need models like this. .

Because sometimes, when I look into his eyes, I seem to be able to see my former love in his eyes. I hope he will not give up his modeling career, so that I can see his clear eyes from time to time.