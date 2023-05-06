Home » Vidal waits, but Larretism maintains its candidates
Former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal would be willing to become the “unity candidate” of the PRO to compete for the Headquarters of the Government of the Federal Capital (Caba), after announcing that she was lowering her presidential candidacy.

Vidal would evaluate running for head of government in the City of Buenos Aires in this year’s elections in the event that there is an “internal consensus” in her own party, sources close to her told the press.

To structure a candidacy, the two presidential candidates of that space, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, plus former president Mauricio Macri, should agree.

However, Jorge Macri and Fernán Quirós, both ministers of the City Government, remain in the race to compete in the Paso on August 13.

Beyond the PRO, in Together for Change, Senator Martín Lousteau (UCR) and National Representative Ricardo López Murphy (United Republicans) also aspire to Rodríguez Larreta’s chair. “What is clear is that he will not be the third candidate for the PRO in Las Paso,” the interlocutors added.

