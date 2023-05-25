Vidal’s explanation after his accidental publication on Twitter

The former governor of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, was rectified by the publication on Twitter that she later deleted where the indications of his communication equipment appeared. Faced with her mistake, the PRO deputy explained: “I am not the most skilled with social networks.”

The deleted post had been published on Wednesday night in advance of Cristina Kirchner’s act in Plaza de Mayo, while the legislator’s clarification arrived this Thursday at noon. “As you have seen, Last night I wrongly uploaded a text about what I said on LN+ on Monday night“He began his message.

Vidal’s explanation for the deleted post.

Vidal accidentally published an unusual tweet and immediately deleted it

“Hopefully we are more of the politicians who choose to manage our accounts, read, and answer,” she explained, specifying that she is the one who controls her profile on social networks. And she added: “It became clear that I am not the most skilled with the networks”.

In accordance with what she had shared the night before, where the celebrations of the ruling party in Plaza de Mayo were questioned, the former governor again criticized the vice president’s call. “What is still not clear is what Kirchnerism celebrates today The rise in inflation? Poverty? The dollar?” He concluded his publication.

Post that Vidal deleted.

The controversy arose from a publication that Vidal made “by mistake”, since he forgot to delete the comments from his press team. “Mariu, we pass you this tweet to take out tonight for tomorrow’s act: $490 a dollar. 60% child poverty. 104.8% year-on-year inflation… Is that going to celebrate tomorrow in Plaza de Mayo? screenshot.