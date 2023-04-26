Video: a robot collapsed after working 20 hours non-stop

Although there are a lot of rumors that robots and artificial intelligence will completely replace humans, what happened in Chicago, United States, shows that there is still a long way to go.

Digit, a robot from the company “Agility Robotics”, was at the ProMat 2023 trade fair showing off his skills.

However, when it reached 20 hours of continuous work, it collapsed.

From the company based in Oregon, United States, they argued that this time is the one established for the energy of this robot. After 20 hours, you must “rest”.

With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat. We have no proof, but we think our sales team orchestrated it so they could talk about Digits quick-change limbs and durability. #ConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/aqC5rhvBTj — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 6, 2023

Although there were some failures with the robots at the fair, each year there are more surprising products that are similar to the work that man does.

Our small fleet of Digits wanted to show off together on the last day of #ProMat2023 pic.twitter.com/LKvl4pkO6j — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) March 29, 2023

Digit’s Fall

