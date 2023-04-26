Home » Video: a robot collapsed after working 20 hours non-stop
Entertainment

by admin
Although there are a lot of rumors that robots and artificial intelligence will completely replace humans, what happened in Chicago, United States, shows that there is still a long way to go.

Digit, a robot from the company “Agility Robotics”, was at the ProMat 2023 trade fair showing off his skills.

However, when it reached 20 hours of continuous work, it collapsed.

From the company based in Oregon, United States, they argued that this time is the one established for the energy of this robot. After 20 hours, you must “rest”.

Although there were some failures with the robots at the fair, each year there are more surprising products that are similar to the work that man does.

Digit’s Fall

