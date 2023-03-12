Home Entertainment Video: a small plane crashed on several houses in Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Video: a small plane crashed on several houses in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Video: a small plane crashed on several houses in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

A pilot died this Saturday after the small plane in which he was traveling with his daughter fell on several residences in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, according to local authorities.

The Belo Horizonte Mayor’s Office confirmed in a statement the death of the 60-year-old pilot, who was transferred alive to the João XIII Hospital along with his daughter, who remains in serious condition.

The Fire Department, for its part, indicated that the aircraft crashed into two residences and the pilot and his 33-year-old daughter were trapped between the fittings and had to be removed.

In the statement, Mayor Fuad Noman regretted the accident and announced that on Tuesday he will travel to Brasilia to present a proposal to the federal government to deactivate the Carlos Prates executive aviation airport.

“We can no longer allow accidents like this to occur,” said the mayor, who wants the closure of the airport, located in a residential area, to build houses of popular interest and a health center.

