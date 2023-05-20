Video: an F-18 crashed in Zaragoza and the pilot was saved by ejecting in time

An F18 fighter plane from the 15th Wing of the Spanish Air Force crashed this Saturday at the Zaragoza base, and its pilot managed to eject in time before impactalthough he was transferred to the hospital of that city with trauma and leg injuries.

The event happened at noon this Saturday and was confirmed by the Spanish Civil Guard. The pilot and captain Daniel Pérez Carmona was carrying out a rehearsal for the exhibition maneuvers that were going to be shown on June 10when is celebrated the day of the families in the facilities of Garrapinillos.

As reported The Heraldstill The reasons for the accident are unknown.. Luckily, the pilot managed to eject in time and avoided impact with the plane, but according to the first information, he would have suffered various types of trauma to his legs, hips and arms due to the impact with the ground.

“He has been conscious at all times and has been immediately transferred in a 112 medical helicopter to the Miguel Servet Hospital, and his life would not be in danger. This is a captain of the 15th Wing with more than 1,000 flight hours“, highlighted the Spanish portal.

As for the plane, was totally disintegrated when it fell at the head of one of the Zaragoza Air Base runways, with some debris scattered outside the military compound. Fortunately It did not cause any damage to the population and the fire was controlled.

This morning there was an accident at the Zaragoza Air Base involving an F18 from Ala 15. The pilot has successfully ejected and the aircraft has landed within the perimeter of the base. We will continue to inform you. pic.twitter.com/F4aAP7ro7s — Air and Space Army (@EjercitoAire) May 20, 2023

“This morning there was an accident at the Zaragoza Air Base involving an F18 from Wing 15. The pilot ejected successfully and the plane fell within the perimeter of the base,” the Air and Space Army stated in its account. on Twitter after 1:00 p.m. this Saturday. “The pilot of the crashed F18 is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger,” it was updated shortly after on the same social network.

JD /