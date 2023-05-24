Video: Bolivian deputies ended up punching in Congress

A group of Bolivian congressmen confronted to the blows this Tuesday in the framework of a public session of Parliament, during the presentation of the report of a minister of the president Luis Arce. The discussion between pro-government supporters and opponents exceeded verbal limits and turned into a violent scuffle that included an exchange of kicking, punching, pulling hair, shoving, denouncing and insults.

The Minister of Government (Interior), Edward del Castillowas summoned by Parliament to give a report on the imprisonment at the end of last December of the governor of the Santa Cruz region (east), Luis Fernando Camachomain referent of the opposition in the neighboring country.

To blows in Parliament. Photo: reduno.com.bo

While defending the legality of the detention, Del Castillo criticized parliamentarians from Creemos, the party founded by Luis Fernando Camacho, and He described them as “radical, thieves, violent groups that came to steal the wallets of the Bolivian people.”.

In the midst of the minister’s intervention, a group of opposition parliamentarians exhibited banners with messages such as “with political prisoners there is no democracy”as well as the photo of the official Del Castillo and the legend “minister of terror”.

In response, a group of pro-government deputies pounced on the opponents to take away their posters amid shoving, as can be seen in the videos that circulated on social networks and in the local press.

The opposition accused Del Castillo of having installed a climate of “belligerence”

The beating lasted for several minutes during which there were punches, slaps and hair pulling. In any case, no “significant” injuries were reported after the incident.

The report was suspended for a few minutes and Maria Rene Alvarezrepresentative of Creemos, blamed Minister Del Castillo for having promoted a climate of belligerence.

The Vice President of State and President of Congress, David Choquehuanca, announced that will convene the political blocs to avoid a repetition of these incidents.

“Tomorrow [este miércoles] formalized this proposal for a meeting,” he said.

The incident marks a new episode of polarization in the Andean countrywhere the opposition assures that in Bolivia there would be a total of 180 political prisoners, accused by the current government of supporting an alleged coup against the former president Evo Morales in 2019 and having supported her successor, Jeanine Áñez, also a prisoner.

