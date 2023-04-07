Everything is minutes away from being ready. The people who work in the different areas run through the corridors of the Giant and seek to polish details. Someone sees a badly painted wall and quickly calls whoever is responsible to correct the mistake. The deep cleaning scheduled for this weekend is missing and everything will be in good condition. Belgrano’s return to play in his stadium will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. against Huracán de Parque Patricios.

October 1 was the last time the stadium was used for a sporting event, because that day the women’s team said goodbye to the second division. Earlier, in mid-September, the men’s team thrashed Defensores de Belgrano and was on the verge of promotion, it was on the 19th. From that day until Wednesday, 205 days will have passed without action from the main team.

The 1,500 seats of the “Super Celeste” are already located and the final details are being placed so that the new grandstand is finished. The aluminum profiles and the painting of the corridors are done, one more coat of paint is missing and that sector is considered finished. On the sides, against the Preferential and Popular Pirata, two metal structures that will be the “canteens” are in place.

This weekend the seats will be placed in the authorities’ and press boxes, as well as the benches for substitutes. A group of carpenters works on the details of each piece of furniture and the Giant’s physiognomy is different.

When you walk through the lower areas, in the very bowels of the stadium, you no longer see peeling walls and paint on rustic cement, what you can now see is everything that has been worked on in the dressing rooms for the local and visiting teams, referees and anti-doping control.

Everything looks spotless, new and shiny. The led lights on the walls where the players will circulate is a detail that highlights the work. Every detail is taken care of and the nerves for the inauguration are noticeable, the leaders try to hide it, but they know that the real proof that things were done well will be on Wednesday, when 35,000 people will be in the stands at the stadium, the new stalls “Super Celeste” this in full, the changing rooms in operation and the boxes full of authorities and journalists.

The grass looks great and the watering is turned on every so often to keep that bright color going. It is a natural “carpet” on the ground. The field was moved 1.80 meters closer to the Preferential so that the exit of the tunnel (now flush with the field) was right in the middle of the field.

The lighting towers with the new LEDs are already finished and tested. Now the “old sponsor” of the provincial bank is no longer in them and the posters with the name of the bank that adorn the chest of the shirt cover the central part of each one of them. You can also see the logos of the credit institution in black and white, something that sounds very logical, since its original logo is blue and white, which for Alberdi is a combination of colors not seen in the best way.

The new entrance for the popular and through which disabled members will access, is already finished. Next to the lower Cuellar there is already a site for people with reduced mobility.

Everything is ready for the Giant to dress up for a party on Wednesday. So that people can enjoy the return home. On the outside will be the new grandstand and the lights. In the internal part the protagonists will have new spaces. In their hearts, the fans will have the feeling that they are home again.

